Health Insurance Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global health insurance market, analyzes and researches the health insurance development status and forecasts in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South Asia -East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

WellPoint Inc

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by application, health insurance can be divided into

health insurance

medical insurance income protection insurance

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Health Insurance Industry

1.1. Overview of the health insurance market

1.1.1. Scope of health insurance products

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size of the world health insurance market and analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Health insurance market by end users / application

1.3.1. Health insurance

1.3.2.Medical insurance

1.3.3. Income protection insurance

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition by players in health insurance

2.1. Size of the health insurance market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. WellPoint Inc

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Health insurance revenue (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. UnitedHealth Group

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4. Health insurance income (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5.Recent developments

3.3. DKV

3.3.1. Company profile

3.3.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.3.3. Products, services and solutions

3.3.4. Health insurance revenues (millions of dollars) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent developments

3.4. BUPA

Continued….

