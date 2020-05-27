Global Yoga Mat Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Yoga Mat market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1988.4 million by 2025, from $ 1407.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Yoga Mat business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Yoga Mat market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Yoga Mat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Yoga club

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lululemon

Yogabum

Manduka PROlite

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Jade Yoga

Kharma Khare

Gaiam, Easyoga

Hosa

HATHAYOGA

Microcell Composite

Copeactive

Yogarugs

Aerolite

Keep well

Barefoot Yoga

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Khataland

Aurorae

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Liforme

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Yoga Mat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Yoga Mat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Yoga Mat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Yoga Mat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Yoga Mat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

