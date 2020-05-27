Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2025

This report examines the global CCTV and storage market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of CCTV and storage development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into corporate

security cameras

and

DVRs in IP video storage boxes and NVRS VMS encoders Others (HD video surveillance and accessories)

Market segment by application, video surveillance and storage can be divided into government city ​​surveillance Transport Retail banking and finance Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide the report to you as desired.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the CCTV and Storage Industry

1.1 Overview of the CCTV and Storage Market

1.1.1 Scope of the CCTV and Storage Product

1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook

1.2 Global Market Size and Analysis of video surveillance and storage by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Video surveillance market and of storage by type

1.3.1 Security cameras

1.3.2 Storage of corporate and IP video

1.3.3 DVR and NVRS in a box

1.3.4 VMS

encoders 1.3.5

1.3.6 Others (HD CCTV and accessories)

1.4 Market for video surveillance and storage by end users / application

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 City surveillance

1.4.3 Transport

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Bank and finance

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global analysis of the competition in video surveillance and storage by players

2.1 Size of the market in video surveillance and storage (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Concentration rate market

2.2.2 Differences of products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 technology trends coming

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Hikvision

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business / Business O

Continued….

