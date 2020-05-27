Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2025

This report examines the global CCTV and storage market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of CCTV and storage development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Hikvision
Dahua Technology
Axis Communications AB
Panasonic
Honeywell Security
Hanwha
United Technologies
Tyco
Bosch Security Systems
Pelco
Huawei Technologies
Siemens AG
Avigilon Corporation
Uniview
Flir Systems, Inc
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into corporate
security cameras
and
DVRs in IP video storage boxes and NVRS VMS encoders Others (HD video surveillance and accessories)
Market segment by application, video surveillance and storage can be divided into government city surveillance Transport Retail banking and finance Others
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide the report to you as desired.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the CCTV and Storage Industry
1.1 Overview of the CCTV and Storage Market
1.1.1 Scope of the CCTV and Storage Product
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Global Market Size and Analysis of video surveillance and storage by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Video surveillance market and of storage by type
1.3.1 Security cameras
1.3.2 Storage of corporate and IP video
1.3.3 DVR and NVRS in a box
1.3.4 VMS
encoders 1.3.5
1.3.6 Others (HD CCTV and accessories)
1.4 Market for video surveillance and storage by end users / application
1.4.1 Government
1.4.2 City surveillance
1.4.3 Transport
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Bank and finance
1.4.6 Others
Chapter Two: Global analysis of the competition in video surveillance and storage by players
2.1 Size of the market in video surveillance and storage (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Concentration rate market
2.2.2 Differences of products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 technology trends coming
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Hikvision
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business / Business O
Continued….
