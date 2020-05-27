Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Fishing Equipment market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14950 million by 2025, from $ 13170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Fishing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Fishing Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sports Fishing Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Globeride(Daiwa)
Eagle Claw
Shimano
Rapala VMC
Weihai Guangwei
Newell
Pokee Fishing
Dongmi Fishing
Cabela’s Inc.
RYOBI
Tiemco
Beilun Haibo
Preston Innovations
Humminbird
Tica Fishing
Gamakatsu
O. Mustad & Son
DUEL(YO-ZURI)
St. Croix Rods
AFTCO Mfg.
Barfilon Fishing
Okuma Fishing
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sports Fishing Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports Fishing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sports Fishing Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports Fishing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sports Fishing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rods, Reels and Components
2.2.2 Line, Leaders
2.2.3 Lures, Files, Baits
2.2.4 Terminal Tackle
2.2.5 Electronics
2.3 Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Sports Fishing Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Freshwater Fishing
2.4.2 Saltwater Fishing
2.5 Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment by Company
3.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Sports Fishing Equipment Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sports Fishing Equipment by Regions
4.1 Sports Fishing Equipment by Regions
4.2 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Distributors
10.3 Sports Fishing Equipment Customer
11 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Forecast
11.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Sports Fishing Equipment Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Globeride(Daiwa)
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.1.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Latest Developments
12.2 Eagle Claw
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.2.3 Eagle Claw Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Eagle Claw Latest Developments
12.3 Shimano
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.3.3 Shimano Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Shimano Latest Developments
12.4 Rapala VMC
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.4.3 Rapala VMC Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Rapala VMC Latest Developments
12.5 Weihai Guangwei
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.5.3 Weihai Guangwei Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Weihai Guangwei Latest Developments
12.6 Newell
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.6.3 Newell Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Newell Latest Developments
12.7 Pokee Fishing
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.7.3 Pokee Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Pokee Fishing Latest Developments
12.8 Dongmi Fishing
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.8.3 Dongmi Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Dongmi Fishing Latest Developments
12.9 Cabela’s Inc.
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.9.3 Cabela’s Inc. Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Cabela’s Inc. Latest Developments
12.10 RYOBI
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.10.3 RYOBI Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 RYOBI Latest Developments
12.11 Tiemco
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.11.3 Tiemco Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Tiemco Latest Developments
12.12 Beilun Haibo
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.12.3 Beilun Haibo Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Beilun Haibo Latest Developments
12.13 Preston Innovations
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.13.3 Preston Innovations Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Preston Innovations Latest Developments
12.14 Humminbird
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.14.3 Humminbird Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Humminbird Latest Developments
12.15 Tica Fishing
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.15.3 Tica Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Tica Fishing Latest Developments
12.16 Gamakatsu
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.16.3 Gamakatsu Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Gamakatsu Latest Developments
12.17 O. Mustad & Son
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.17.3 O. Mustad & Son Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 O. Mustad & Son Latest Developments
12.18 DUEL(YO-ZURI)
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.18.3 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 DUEL(YO-ZURI) Latest Developments
12.19 St. Croix Rods
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.19.3 St. Croix Rods Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 St. Croix Rods Latest Developments
12.20 AFTCO Mfg.
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.20.3 AFTCO Mfg. Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 AFTCO Mfg. Latest Developments
12.21 Barfilon Fishing
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.21.3 Barfilon Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Barfilon Fishing Latest Developments
12.22 Okuma Fishing
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Sports Fishing Equipment Product Offered
12.22.3 Okuma Fishing Sports Fishing Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Okuma Fishing Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
