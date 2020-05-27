Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Industry 2020: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Analysis

According to this study, over the next five years the Playground Artificial Grass Turf market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Playground Artificial Grass Turf business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4332013
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Playground Artificial Grass Turf market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Playground Artificial Grass Turf value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PP Artificial Grass Turf
PE Artificial Grass Turf
Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
School Playground
Public Playground
Stadium
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shaw Sports Turf
Domo Sports Grass
Ten Cate
FieldTurf
Sport Holding
Hellas Construction
Sprinturf
ACT Global Sports
CoCreation Grass
Controlled Products
Polytan GmbH
Taishan
Sports Field Holdings
TurfStore
Challenger Industires
DowDuPont
Mondo S.p.A.
Global Syn-Turf,
ForestGrass
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Playground Artificial Grass Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Playground Artificial Grass Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Playground Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Playground Artificial Grass Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Playground Artificial Grass Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-playground-artificial-grass-turf-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Type
2.2.1 PP Artificial Grass Turf
2.2.2 PE Artificial Grass Turf
2.2.3 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Segment by Application
2.4.1 School Playground
2.4.2 Public Playground
2.4.3 Stadium
2.5 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Company
3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Playground Artificial Grass Turf Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Regions
4.1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Regions
4.2 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Distributors
10.3 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Customer
11 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Forecast
11.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Shaw Sports Turf
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.1.3 Shaw Sports Turf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Shaw Sports Turf Latest Developments
12.2 Domo Sports Grass
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.2.3 Domo Sports Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Domo Sports Grass Latest Developments
12.3 Ten Cate
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.3.3 Ten Cate Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Ten Cate Latest Developments
12.4 FieldTurf
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.4.3 FieldTurf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 FieldTurf Latest Developments
12.5 Sport Holding
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.5.3 Sport Holding Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sport Holding Latest Developments
12.6 Hellas Construction
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.6.3 Hellas Construction Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Hellas Construction Latest Developments
12.7 Sprinturf
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.7.3 Sprinturf Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Sprinturf Latest Developments
12.8 ACT Global Sports
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.8.3 ACT Global Sports Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 ACT Global Sports Latest Developments
12.9 CoCreation Grass
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.9.3 CoCreation Grass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 CoCreation Grass Latest Developments
12.10 Controlled Products
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.10.3 Controlled Products Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Controlled Products Latest Developments
12.11 Polytan GmbH
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.11.3 Polytan GmbH Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Polytan GmbH Latest Developments
12.12 Taishan
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.12.3 Taishan Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Taishan Latest Developments
12.13 Sports Field Holdings
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.13.3 Sports Field Holdings Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Sports Field Holdings Latest Developments
12.14 TurfStore
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.14.3 TurfStore Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 TurfStore Latest Developments
12.15 Challenger Industires
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.15.3 Challenger Industires Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Challenger Industires Latest Developments
12.16 DowDuPont
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.16.3 DowDuPont Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments
12.17 Mondo S.p.A.
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.17.3 Mondo S.p.A. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Mondo S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.18 Global Syn-Turf,
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.18.3 Global Syn-Turf, Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Global Syn-Turf, Latest Developments
12.19 ForestGrass
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered
12.19.3 ForestGrass Playground Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 ForestGrass Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4332013
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155