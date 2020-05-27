Global Luxury Office Furniture Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4672908
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Luxury Office Furniture will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Luxury Office Furniture market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Luxury Office Furniture market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Office Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Office Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Office Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Office Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Wood
Metals
Plastic
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Enterprise
Hospitals
Schools
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Steelcase
Kinnarps Holding
Herman Miller
HNI Corporation
Okamura Corporation
Haworth
Teknion
Global Group
Knoll
KI
Nowy Styl
Izzy+
Groupe Clestra Hausermann
Kimball Office
Uchida Yoko
ITOKI
Koninkije Ahrend
Vitra Holding
Kokuyo
Lienhard Office Group
AURORA
SUNON
EFG Holding
Scandinavian Business Seating
Fursys
Bene
Quama
Sedus Stoll
USM Holding
Martela
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Office Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Office Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Office Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Office Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luxury Office Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-office-furniture-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Luxury Office Furniture?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Luxury Office Furniture Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Luxury Office Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Luxury Office Furniture Segment by Type
2.2.1 Wood
2.2.2 Metals
2.2.3 Plastic
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Luxury Office Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Luxury Office Furniture Segment by Application
2.4.1 Enterprise
2.4.2 Hospitals
2.4.3 Schools
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Luxury Office Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Luxury Office Furniture by Company
3.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Luxury Office Furniture Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Luxury Office Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Luxury Office Furniture Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Luxury Office Furniture by Regions
4.1 Luxury Office Furniture by Regions
4.2 Americas Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Luxury Office Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Luxury Office Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Office Furniture by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Office Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Office Furniture by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Office Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Office Furniture Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Luxury Office Furniture Distributors
10.3 Luxury Office Furniture Customer
11 Global Luxury Office Furniture Market Forecast
11.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Luxury Office Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Luxury Office Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Luxury Office Furniture Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Luxury Office Furniture Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Steelcase
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.1.3 Steelcase Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Steelcase Latest Developments
12.2 Kinnarps Holding
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.2.3 Kinnarps Holding Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Kinnarps Holding Latest Developments
12.3 Herman Miller
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.3.3 Herman Miller Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Herman Miller Latest Developments
12.4 HNI Corporation
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.4.3 HNI Corporation Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 HNI Corporation Latest Developments
12.5 Okamura Corporation
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.5.3 Okamura Corporation Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Okamura Corporation Latest Developments
12.6 Haworth
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.6.3 Haworth Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Haworth Latest Developments
12.7 Teknion
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.7.3 Teknion Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Teknion Latest Developments
12.8 Global Group
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.8.3 Global Group Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Global Group Latest Developments
12.9 Knoll
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.9.3 Knoll Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Knoll Latest Developments
12.10 KI
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.10.3 KI Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 KI Latest Developments
12.11 Nowy Styl
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.11.3 Nowy Styl Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Nowy Styl Latest Developments
12.12 Izzy+
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.12.3 Izzy+ Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Izzy+ Latest Developments
12.13 Groupe Clestra Hausermann
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.13.3 Groupe Clestra Hausermann Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Groupe Clestra Hausermann Latest Developments
12.14 Kimball Office
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.14.3 Kimball Office Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Kimball Office Latest Developments
12.15 Uchida Yoko
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.15.3 Uchida Yoko Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Uchida Yoko Latest Developments
12.16 ITOKI
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.16.3 ITOKI Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 ITOKI Latest Developments
12.17 Koninkije Ahrend
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.17.3 Koninkije Ahrend Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Koninkije Ahrend Latest Developments
12.18 Vitra Holding
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.18.3 Vitra Holding Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Vitra Holding Latest Developments
12.19 Kokuyo
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.19.3 Kokuyo Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Kokuyo Latest Developments
12.20 Lienhard Office Group
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.20.3 Lienhard Office Group Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Lienhard Office Group Latest Developments
12.21 AURORA
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.21.3 AURORA Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 AURORA Latest Developments
12.22 SUNON
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.22.3 SUNON Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 SUNON Latest Developments
12.23 EFG Holding
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.23.3 EFG Holding Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 EFG Holding Latest Developments
12.24 Scandinavian Business Seating
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.24.3 Scandinavian Business Seating Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Scandinavian Business Seating Latest Developments
12.25 Fursys
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.25.3 Fursys Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Fursys Latest Developments
12.26 Bene
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.26.3 Bene Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Bene Latest Developments
12.27 Quama
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.27.3 Quama Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 Quama Latest Developments
12.28 Sedus Stoll
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.28.3 Sedus Stoll Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 Sedus Stoll Latest Developments
12.29 USM Holding
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.29.3 USM Holding Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 USM Holding Latest Developments
12.30 Martela
12.30.1 Company Information
12.30.2 Luxury Office Furniture Product Offered
12.30.3 Martela Luxury Office Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.30.4 Main Business Overview
12.30.5 Martela Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4672908
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155