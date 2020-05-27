Global Luxury Kids Furniture Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Luxury Kids’ Furniture will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Luxury Kids’ Furniture market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Luxury Kids’ Furniture market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Kids’ Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Kids’ Furniture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Kids’ Furniture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Kids’ Furniture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Beds

Clothes Closets

Tables and Chairs

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Online Sales

Offline Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sleep Number

American Signature

Crate & Barrel

Havertys

Ashley Furniture Industries

Williams-Sonoma

RH

Samson holding

Wayfair

Ethan Allen

IKEA

Dorel

La-z-Boys Furniture Galleries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Kids’ Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Kids’ Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Kids’ Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Kids’ Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Kids’ Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Luxury Kids’ Furniture?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Beds

2.2.2 Clothes Closets

2.2.3 Tables and Chairs

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online Sales

2.4.2 Offline Sales

2.5 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture by Company

3.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Luxury Kids’ Furniture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Kids’ Furniture by Regions

4.1 Luxury Kids’ Furniture by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Kids’ Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Kids’ Furniture Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Kids’ Furniture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Kids’ Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Kids’ Furniture by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Kids’ Furniture Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Distributors

10.3 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Customer

11 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Kids’ Furniture Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sleep Number

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 Sleep Number Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sleep Number Latest Developments

12.2 American Signature

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 American Signature Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 American Signature Latest Developments

12.3 Crate & Barrel

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Crate & Barrel Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Crate & Barrel Latest Developments

12.4 Havertys

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 Havertys Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Havertys Latest Developments

12.5 Ashley Furniture Industries

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Latest Developments

12.6 Williams-Sonoma

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Williams-Sonoma Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Williams-Sonoma Latest Developments

12.7 RH

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 RH Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 RH Latest Developments

12.8 Samson holding

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 Samson holding Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Samson holding Latest Developments

12.9 Wayfair

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Wayfair Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Wayfair Latest Developments

12.10 Ethan Allen

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 Ethan Allen Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Ethan Allen Latest Developments

12.11 IKEA

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.11.3 IKEA Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 IKEA Latest Developments

12.12 Dorel

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.12.3 Dorel Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Dorel Latest Developments

12.13 La-z-Boys Furniture Galleries

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Luxury Kids’ Furniture Product Offered

12.13.3 La-z-Boys Furniture Galleries Luxury Kids’ Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 La-z-Boys Furniture Galleries Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

