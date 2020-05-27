Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2025

This report studies the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market, analyzes and researches the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ServiceNow

Atlassian

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HEAT Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Freshservice

Spiceworks

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

LANDesk Service Desk

EZPro Service Desk

IssueTrak

Remedyforce

JIRA Service Desk

SysAid

SolarWinds Web Help Desk

Autotask

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software can be split into

Small Enterprises

Medsized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software

1.1. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by Type

1.3.1. Cloud-based

1.3.2. On-Premises

1.4. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Small Enterprises

1.4.2. Medsized Enterprises

1.4.3. Large Enterprises

Chapter Two: Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. ServiceNow

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Atlassian

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-201

Continued….

