Global Electronic Design Automation Market 2020 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global electronic design electronics market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global electronic design automation market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

Synopsys

Other prominent suppliers

Agnisys

Aldec

Ansys (Ansoft)

JEDA Technologies

Keysight Technologies

MunEDA

XILINX

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

SIP

CAE

PCB

MCM

Market segment by application, Electronic Design Automation can be divided into Precision

equipment

Automotive industry

Others

The objectives of the study for this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the electronic design automation market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare market conditions and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the electronic design automation market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Stakeholders key

design manufacturers Automation

Electronics Distributors / traders / wholesalers of

electronic design automation

Association industry electronic design automation sub-components manufacturers

Sellers downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the electronic design automation market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the

Electronic Design Automation Industry 1.1 Overview of the Electronic Design Automation Market

1.1.1 Scope of the Electronic Design Automation Product

1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook

1.2 Size of the global electronic design automation market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Electronic design automation market by type

1.3.1 SIP

1.3.2 CAE

1.3.3 PCB

1.3.4 MCM

1.4 Electronic design automation market per end user / application

1.4.1 Precision equipment

1.4.2 Automotive industry

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition in the field of electronic design automation by stakeholders

2.1 Size of the market for electronic design automation (value) by stakeholders (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Cadence design systems

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from automation of electronic design (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main

Continued….

