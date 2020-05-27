Global Children Bicycle Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Children Bicycle market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3595.9 million by 2025, from $ 3522.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Children Bicycle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Children Bicycle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Children Bicycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

<14 inch

14-18 inch

>18 inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

<5 year-olds

5-8 year-olds

>8 year-olds

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accell

Goodbaby

Giant

Trek

Hero Cycles

Dorel Industries

RoyalBaby

TI Cycles

Happy dino

ByK Bikes

Phoenix

FOREVER

Flying Pigeon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Children Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Children Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Children Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Children Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Children Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Children Bicycle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Children Bicycle Segment by Type

2.2.1 <14 inch

2.2.2 14-18 inch

2.2.3 >18 inch

2.3 Children Bicycle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Children Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Children Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Children Bicycle Segment by Application

2.4.1 <5 year-olds

2.4.2 5-8 year-olds

2.4.3 >8 year-olds

2.5 Children Bicycle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Children Bicycle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Children Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Children Bicycle by Company

3.1 Global Children Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Children Bicycle Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Children Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Children Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Children Bicycle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Children Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Children Bicycle Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Children Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Children Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Children Bicycle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Children Bicycle by Regions

4.1 Children Bicycle by Regions

4.2 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Children Bicycle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Children Bicycle Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Children Bicycle by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Children Bicycle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Children Bicycle Distributors

10.3 Children Bicycle Customer

11 Global Children Bicycle Market Forecast

11.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Children Bicycle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Accell

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.1.3 Accell Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Accell Latest Developments

12.2 Goodbaby

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.2.3 Goodbaby Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Goodbaby Latest Developments

12.3 Giant

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.3.3 Giant Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Giant Latest Developments

12.4 Trek

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.4.3 Trek Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Trek Latest Developments

12.5 Hero Cycles

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.5.3 Hero Cycles Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hero Cycles Latest Developments

12.6 Dorel Industries

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.6.3 Dorel Industries Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dorel Industries Latest Developments

12.7 RoyalBaby

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.7.3 RoyalBaby Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 RoyalBaby Latest Developments

12.8 TI Cycles

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.8.3 TI Cycles Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 TI Cycles Latest Developments

12.9 Happy dino

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.9.3 Happy dino Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Happy dino Latest Developments

12.10 ByK Bikes

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.10.3 ByK Bikes Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ByK Bikes Latest Developments

12.11 Phoenix

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.11.3 Phoenix Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Phoenix Latest Developments

12.12 FOREVER

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.12.3 FOREVER Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 FOREVER Latest Developments

12.13 Flying Pigeon

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered

12.13.3 Flying Pigeon Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Flying Pigeon Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

