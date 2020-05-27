Global Children Bicycle Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Children Bicycle market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3595.9 million by 2025, from $ 3522.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Children Bicycle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Children Bicycle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Children Bicycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
<14 inch
14-18 inch
>18 inch
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
<5 year-olds
5-8 year-olds
>8 year-olds
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accell
Goodbaby
Giant
Trek
Hero Cycles
Dorel Industries
RoyalBaby
TI Cycles
Happy dino
ByK Bikes
Phoenix
FOREVER
Flying Pigeon
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Children Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Children Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Children Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Children Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Children Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Children Bicycle Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Children Bicycle Segment by Type
2.2.1 <14 inch
2.2.2 14-18 inch
2.2.3 >18 inch
2.3 Children Bicycle Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Children Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Children Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Children Bicycle Segment by Application
2.4.1 <5 year-olds
2.4.2 5-8 year-olds
2.4.3 >8 year-olds
2.5 Children Bicycle Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Children Bicycle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Children Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Children Bicycle by Company
3.1 Global Children Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Children Bicycle Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Children Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Children Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Children Bicycle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Children Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Children Bicycle Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Children Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Children Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Children Bicycle Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Children Bicycle by Regions
4.1 Children Bicycle by Regions
4.2 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Children Bicycle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Children Bicycle Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Children Bicycle Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Children Bicycle Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Children Bicycle by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Children Bicycle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Children Bicycle Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Children Bicycle Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Children Bicycle Distributors
10.3 Children Bicycle Customer
11 Global Children Bicycle Market Forecast
11.1 Global Children Bicycle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Children Bicycle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Children Bicycle Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Accell
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.1.3 Accell Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Accell Latest Developments
12.2 Goodbaby
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.2.3 Goodbaby Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Goodbaby Latest Developments
12.3 Giant
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.3.3 Giant Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Giant Latest Developments
12.4 Trek
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.4.3 Trek Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Trek Latest Developments
12.5 Hero Cycles
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.5.3 Hero Cycles Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hero Cycles Latest Developments
12.6 Dorel Industries
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.6.3 Dorel Industries Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Dorel Industries Latest Developments
12.7 RoyalBaby
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.7.3 RoyalBaby Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 RoyalBaby Latest Developments
12.8 TI Cycles
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.8.3 TI Cycles Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 TI Cycles Latest Developments
12.9 Happy dino
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.9.3 Happy dino Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Happy dino Latest Developments
12.10 ByK Bikes
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.10.3 ByK Bikes Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 ByK Bikes Latest Developments
12.11 Phoenix
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.11.3 Phoenix Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Phoenix Latest Developments
12.12 FOREVER
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.12.3 FOREVER Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 FOREVER Latest Developments
12.13 Flying Pigeon
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Children Bicycle Product Offered
12.13.3 Flying Pigeon Children Bicycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Flying Pigeon Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
