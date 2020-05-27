Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2024

An Ethernet Storage Fabric, or ESF in short, is the fastest and most efficient way to network storage. It leverages the speed, flexibility, and cost efficiencies of Ethernet with the best switching hardware and software. It comes packaged in ideal form factors to provide performance, scalability, intelligence, high availability, and simplified management for storage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ethernet Storage Fabric market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ethernet Storage Fabric business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ethernet Storage Fabric market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu

Fortinet

Microsemi Corporation

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

Lenovo Group

D-Link

Apeiron Data Systems

Argo Technologie SA

E8 Storage

Edgecore Networks

This study considers the Ethernet Storage Fabric value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aerospace

Manufacturing and Processing

Oil and Gas

Power and Utilities

Mining

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ethernet Storage Fabric market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ethernet Storage Fabric market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ethernet Storage Fabric players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethernet Storage Fabric with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ethernet Storage Fabric submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

