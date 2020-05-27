Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025

This report examines the size of the global market for environmental management systems (EMS), the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global market for environmental management systems (EMS) by company, region, type, and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

IBM

Fujitsu

TDK

Ricoh Group

TUV SUD

EY

SKF

General Services Administration (GSA)

Gazprom

APC

ROHM

BSI Group

Continental Corporation

RELX Group

Braun Intertec

MTS Allstream

Schenck

SABS

Unilever

Southern Company

EIZO

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

ISO 14001

EMAS

Market segment by application, environmental management systems (EMS) can be divided into

oil and gas,

water and wastewater treatment,

energy and energy,

telecommunications and IT,

etc.

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the environmental management systems (EMS) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare market conditions and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the environmental management systems (EMS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Players

Manufacturers of

environmental management systems (EMS) Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Environmental Management Systems (EMS) subcomponents Manufacturers

Industry Association in Manufacturers

downstream

Available customizations

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the environmental management systems (EMS) market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Chapter One: Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Industry

Overview 1.1 Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Scope of Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Product

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Market size of global environmental management systems (EMS) and Analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2. 6 India

1.3 Market for environmental management systems (EMS) by type

1.3.1 ISO 14001

1.3 .2 EMAS

market1.4 environmental management systems (EMS) per end user / application

1.4.1 Oil and gas

1.4.2 Water and wastewater treatment

1.4.3 Energy and energy

1.4.4 Telecoms and IT

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of competition by players

in global environmental management systems (EMS) 2.1 Market size (value) by players in environmental management systems (EMS) (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service Differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Key Players)

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Activities

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Environmental Management System (EMS) Revenues ( in millions of USD)

Continued….

