Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025

This report examines the size of the global market for electrical power distribution automation systems, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for electrical power distribution automation systems by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by the

ABB Group

GE Grid Solutions

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Elster Solutions

G&W Electric

Hubbell Power Systems

Itron

S&C Electric Company

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

substation automation

systems Power supply

automation systems Consumer side automation systems

Others

Market segment by application, automation systems for electric power distribution can be divided into

industrial residential and military

commercial installations

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the market for automation systems for the distribution of electric power on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for automation systems for electrical energy distribution are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Electric power distribution automation system manufacturers Electric power distribution automation system

manufacturers Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Electric power distribution automation systems Sub-component manufacturers Downstream Vendors

Industry Association

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the market for electric power distribution automation systems, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the

Electric Power Distribution Automation Industry 1.1 Market Overview of the Electric Power Distribution Automation System

1.1.1 Product Scope of Automation Systems distribution of electrical energy

1.1.2 market Conditions and outlook

1.2 market global automation systems for power distribution by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 US

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 South-East Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for automation systems of electrical energy distribution by type

1.3.1 Automation systems for substations

1.3. 2

Departure automation systems 1.3.3 Consumer-side automation systems

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market for automation systems for the distribution of electrical energy by end user / application

1.4.1 Industrial

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Residential

1.4.4 Military

Chapter Two: Global analysis of competition from automation systems for the distribution of electrical energy by actors

2.1 Market size (value) of automation systems for the distribution of electrical energy (2013-2018)

2.2 Status and competitive trends

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2 .3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 ABB Group

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / activities

Continued….

