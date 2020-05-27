Digital Customer Experience and Service Automation Market Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 28.5% By 2027

Research Nester recently published report titled “Digital Customer Experience & Service Automation Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global digital customer experience and service automation market in terms of market segmentation by component, services, application and by region.

The global digital customer experience and service automation market can be segmented by components, services, application and by regions. Digital customer experience and service automation (DXE) is defined as the entire ecosystem that comprises the digital transformational components, which are elusive for the enablement of an optimal and organized digital service delivery. As real-time and efficient customer support is becoming a key mantra to success for any business entity, it is evident that most of the leading companies will have superior customer experience platforms within the next decade, with more than 90% of the CXOs of major organizations contemplating a significant enhancement in the overall customer experience delivered by the end of 2018.

The global digital customer experience and service automation market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 28.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. With mounting pressure to address a huge number of requests with varying levels of complexities, it becomes quite intriguing to turnaround within a short-stipulated timeframe. Evidently, digital innovations that incorporates intelligent bots to address and prioritize customer requests for optimal service delivery could boost a new age trend in digital evolution.

By region, the global digital customer experience and service automation market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, out of which, North American region, inundated with the large number of technology innovators and market disruptors. A large number of organizations in the region are still lagging behind their counterparts in some of the nations across APAC and Europe, with over 20% organizations still besieged in the planning phase and almost 25% with digital strategies started in siloes. EMEA is expected to present the highest market share in terms of investment value over the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Digital Platforms

The increasingly competitive market environment with extensive digital transformation initiatives represents attractive opportunities for all prominent key stakeholders in the market including service providers, OEMs, and digital software platform providers. The DXE offerings aim at creating seamless customer engagement and reducing operational silos, thereby creating an amiable and sustainable business environment. The large-scale deployment of IoT-based digital touchpoints along with advanced big-data analytical tools for customer intelligence has been the major facilitator for this rapidly increasing focus on customer-centric transformation.

However, disillusioned existing omni-channel strategies, data security and privacy concern are expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global digital customer experience & service automation market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Adobe, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Sitecore, and other prominent players. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global digital customer experience and service automation market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

