Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Glass

Metal

Rigid Plastic

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetic

Sun Care

Oral Care

Fragrances

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Berry Global

Amcor PLC

Albea SA

HCP Packaging

Sonoco

TriMas Corporation

AptarGroup

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Glass

2.2.2 Metal

2.2.3 Rigid Plastic

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Skin Care

2.4.2 Hair Care

2.4.3 Color Cosmetic

2.4.4 Sun Care

2.4.5 Oral Care

2.4.6 Fragrances

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging by Company

3.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging by Regions

4.1 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging by Regions

4.2 Americas Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Distributors

10.3 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Customer

11 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Berry Global

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.1.3 Berry Global Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Berry Global Latest Developments

12.2 Amcor PLC

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.2.3 Amcor PLC Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Amcor PLC Latest Developments

12.3 Albea SA

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.3.3 Albea SA Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Albea SA Latest Developments

12.4 HCP Packaging

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.4.3 HCP Packaging Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 HCP Packaging Latest Developments

12.5 Sonoco

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.5.3 Sonoco Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sonoco Latest Developments

12.6 TriMas Corporation

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.6.3 TriMas Corporation Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 TriMas Corporation Latest Developments

12.7 AptarGroup

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Product Offered

12.7.3 AptarGroup Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 AptarGroup Latest Developments

…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

