Agrifood Blockchain Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2026

This report focuses on the overall status of the agri-food blockchain, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the agro-food blockchain in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main actors covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Ripe.Io
Oracle
Ambrosus
Origintrail
Arc-Net
Blockgrain
Agridigital
Chainvine
Vechain
GitHub
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
public Blockchain Private Blockchain
Market segment by application, divided into
producers
/
retailers of food manufacturers
Others
market by region / country, this report covers
the North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia the South –
India Central
and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the general state of the agri-food blockchain, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.
Present the development of the agri-food blockchain in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the agri-food blockchain market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For more information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by income of the agri-food blockchain
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global agri-food blockchain market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Public blockchain
1.4.3 Private blockchain
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Share of the global agri-food blockchain market by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Producers
1.5.3 Food manufacturers / processors
1.5.4 Retailers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Outlook for the agri-food blockchain market (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in the agri-food blockchain by region
2.2.1 Size of the agrifood blockchain market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of the agri-food blockchain by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Expected size of the agri-food blockchain market by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Trends
market 2.3.2 Main market factors
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3. 4 Analysis of Porter’s five forces
2.3.5 Growth strategy for the agri-food blockchain market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in the agri-food blockchain (opinion leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition landscape of the main players
3.1 Main global players in the agri-food blockchain by market size
Continued…
