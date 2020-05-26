What is the Future Technology of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market over period 2020-2026? Key Players Continental, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, Delphi

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity that may affect the vehicle, and vice versa. It is a vehicular communication system that incorporates other more specific types of communication. The key factors driving the growth of the market include the rising demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts for increasing public safety, increase in government funds for better traffic management, and the development of connected vehicles.

The Key Players Covered In This Study

• Continental

• Qualcomm

• NXP Semiconductors

• Bosch

• Delphi

• ….

Market analysis by product type

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

• Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

• Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

• Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

• Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Market analysis by market

• Automated Driver Assistance

• Intelligent Traffic Systems

• Emergency Vehicle Notification

• Passenger Information System

• Fleet & Asset Management

• Parking Management System

• Line of sight

• Non-line of sight

• Backing

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

The key insights of the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market report:

• The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

• The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

• The Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

• The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

• The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market.

• Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

• The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

• For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) as well as some small players.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

With 196 tables and figures to support the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market analysis, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

