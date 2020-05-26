Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Research Report 2027 Observational Studies With Key Vendors Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Bayer Ag

Based on the type, the global transdermal drug delivery system market is segmented into transdermal patches and transdermal semisolids. The transdermal patch segment is further sub segmented into drug-in-adhesive patches, matrix patches, reservoir membrane patches, and micro needle patches. The transdermal semisolids segment is further sub segmented into gels, ointments, and sprays. The transdermal patches segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the advantages such as better patient compliance, faster onset of action, and improved permeability and efficacy. Moreover, increasing research and development activities in order to validate the feasibility of transdermal patches for treatment of new diseases is likely to boost the new product introduction, which will further driving the growth of the market by 2027. For instance, in October 2019, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., got FDA approval for SECUADO (asenapine) Transdermal System. The newly launched and approved system is intended to treat schizophrenia.

The transdermal drug delivery system market was valued at US$ 6,063.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,415.04 million 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Bayer Ag, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc., Luye Pharma Group, Purdue Pharma L.P., and Lavipharm are among the leading companies operating in the transdermal drug delivery system market.

The transdermal drug delivery system market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery devices, and high demand for self-administration of drugs. However, high cost involved in the development of drug delivery systems along with drug failure and recalls of transdermal drug delivery systems are likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.