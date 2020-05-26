Surgical Operating Microscopes Market research Report 2026 Analysis By Top Players like ACCU-SCOPE Inc, ZEISS Group, Danaher Corporation, Novartis, CHARMED EVENTS GROUP, LLC, Global Surgical Corporation

Download PDF Sample Copy of [email protected] https: databridgemarketresearch.com request-a-sample ?dbmr=global-surgicaloperating-microscopes-market

Surgical operating microscope is an optical instrument which helps surgeon to provide a high quality magnified, illuminated and stereoscopic image of the small particulates in the part of surgical area during surgical procedures. It is used to enlarge image to reveal details and small object structure. The surgical operating microscope is precisely design to perform complex microsurgeries. The components of microscope are consisting of a magnification changer, the binocular head, an illuminator, and an objective lens which beams light via the objective lens onto the operating site. The binocular head have two telescopes with easy adjustable eyepieces for surgeon. Surgical operating microscope is an important factor in the success of most of the complex and difficult surgical interventions. The surgical operating microscopes are used for magnification in various surgeries such as- Neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology and urology, oncology, otolaryngology and dentistry.

Download PDF Sample Copy of [email protected] https: databridgemarketresearch.com request-a-sample ?dbmr=global-surgicaloperating-microscopes-market

Global Surgical Operating Microscopes Market By Type (Systems (Microscopes), Visualization System and Accessories), Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology and Urology, Oncology, Otolaryngology, Dentistry, Others), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Services), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Surgical operating microscope is a mechanically or electrically operated optical device, specifically designed for use in surgical settings to perform microsurgeries. It has a arrangement of lenses, which provides magnification, stereoscopic vision, and illuminated image of the surgical area. Surgical microscopes are ergonomically designed to provide strain-free operation to users. These microscopes find applications in dentistry, ENT, gynecology, urology, neurosurgery & spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, and plastic & reconstructive surgeries.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical operating microscopes market are Danaher, Alcon Inc., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, ECLERIS S.R.L., METALL ZUG Ag, KARL KAPS GMBH & CO. KG, Olympus Corporation, Labo America, Inc., ORION MEDIC, SEILER INSTRUMENT INC., Seliga Microscopes sp. Z o. O., TAKAGI SEIKO CO.,LTD., TOPCON CORPORATION and Global Surgical Corporation.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Technological Advancements in the microscopes

Rising need for quick diagnostic

Increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS

Increase in use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS)

Rapid advancements in the healthcare facilities

High cost of advanced operating microscopes

Heavy custom duties on medical devices

Market Segmentation:

The global surgical operating microscopes market is segmented by application into neuro & spine surgery, plastic & reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology & urology, oncology, ear, nose & throat surgery, dentistry and documentation.

By end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and outpatient facilities.

On the basis of geography, global surgical operating microscopes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are :-

U.S.,

Canada,

Germany,

France,

U.K.,

Netherlands,

Switzerland,

Turkey,

Russia,

China,

India,

South Korea,

Japan,

Australia,

Singapore,

Saudi Arabia,

South Africa,

Brazil

among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global surgical operating microscopes market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical operating microscopes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Overview of the report

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surgical Operating Microscopes Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Obtain the most up to date information available on all Surgical Operating Microscopes Market .

Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided.

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

Product Launch

In September 2018, Leica Microsystems launched PROvido multidisciplinary microsurgery microscope. PROvido is equipped with FusionOptics technology to provide unparalleled depth detail and field perception at the same time. The product launch will help company to provide wide range of product portfolio in the market.

In September 2017, Olympus Corporation has launched ORBEYE, a Surgical Microscope. The Major Focus of this product launch is to reduce surgeon fatigue via reducing the requirement for extensive viewing via microscope eyepieces for an extended time. The product launch will help company to enhance revenue generation in medical device segment..

In April 2017, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a subsidiary of Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung launched KINEVO 900 a robotic Visualization System at Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS). With this new product company is providing three-in-one visualization system by merging ocular-free digital 4K 3D exoscope, surgical microscope, and in-situ images to have great clarity and to reduce manual efforts. The new product launch will help company to increase revenue generation as company has Revolutionizes Neurosurgical Visualization with this new product.

