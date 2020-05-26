Perineal Care Market Revenue to Rise by CAGR 4.6% Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

New York City, United States — The change during the COVID-19 pandemic has overhauled our dependence on pattern setting developments, for instance, expanded reality, computer generated reality, and the Healthcare web of things. The unfulfilled cash related targets are persuading the relationship to grasp robotization and forefront advancements to stay ahead in the market competition. Associations are utilizing this open entryway by recognizing step by step operational needs and showing robotization in it to make an automated structure as far as might be feasible.
Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on perineal care titled “Perineal Care Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The perineal care market is anticipated to grow significantly due to rise in increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence or double incontinence disorders, which make patients susceptible to incontinence associated dermatitis, in turn driving the demand for perineal care products.
Companies are likely to focus on the production of high volume low margin products as it has been observed that 50% of the elderly population above the age of 65 years suffer from incontinence.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13438
Company Profiles
- 3M Company
- Coloplast A/S
- Smith and Nephew plc.
- ConvaTec Group plc.
- Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene AB)
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Sage Products, LLC (Stryker Corporation)
- GOJO Industries, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13438
This age group is also the most probable to be struggling with inadequate or stable earnings from pensions, making the necessity for an inexpensive continence care product that much greater. The leading companies operating in the market are 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Smith and Nephew plc., ConvaTec Group plc., and Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene AB), among others.
According to the report, the global perineal care market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the marker was worth US$ 878.2 Mn and it is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,254.8 Mn by the end of 2025.
Rising Use of Hygiene Products to be Observed Across the Globe
Consumption of perineal care products is growing significantly, supported by increase disposable income across both developing and developed economies. A significant change has been observed in the lower and middle income countries in terms of living standards, disposable income and urbanization.
Consumption of hygiene products has increased significantly in countries such as Japan, China, and Brazil over the last decade and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. Growing awareness among physicians and patients regarding the benefits of perineal care products is expected to boost demand over the forecast period. Players in the market are focusing on increasing awareness about incontinence products through various apps and awareness campaigns.
For instance, Commonwealth of Australia provides continence care management services for patients advised by healthcare professionals to obtain a full assessment of bladder-related problems.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13438
This organization also provides a dedicated continence helpline, through which one can get expert advice about continence products. In 2014, the SCA launched a new mobile app called the TENA Recommender to support caregivers looking after their loved ones suffering from incontinence, who are not very familiar with incontinence care products.
Reluctance to Buy Perineal Care Products to Hinder Market Growth
Bladder control and capacity tends to decrease with increasing age and rising frequency of urination and can lead to incontinence problems that most of the people are reluctant to discuss with doctors. Psychological barriers may hamper the demand for disposable products to a certain extent.
According a study conducted by the U.S department of Health and Human Services, around 26 million people in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence; of these 60% are reluctant to discuss their problem with physicians, which leads to a decrease in the consumption of disposable incontinence products.
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player –positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization in the industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global market.
Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape
Liquid Chromatographymass Spectroscopy Market – Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy Segmented By Triple Quadrupole, Time of Flight, Quadrupole Technology in Clinical Testing, Environmental Testing, Forensic Testing. For More Information
Biopharmaceutical Market – Biopharmaceuticals Market Segmented By Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Interferons, Recombinant Human Insulin, Erythropoietin, Vaccines, Growth Hormones, Purified Proteins Type for Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases. For More Information
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
Contact us:
Ashish Kolte
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com