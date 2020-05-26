Organic Tahini Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Organic Tahini will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Organic Tahini market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Organic Tahini market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Tahini market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Organic Tahini, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Organic Tahini market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Organic Tahini companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Black Sesame

White Sesame

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Service

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Haitoglou Bros

Arrowhead Mills

Seed + Mill

Pepperwood INTL LLC

Soom Foods

Artisana Organics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Organic Tahini consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Tahini market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Tahini manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Tahini with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic Tahini submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Organic Tahini?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Organic Tahini Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Organic Tahini Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Organic Tahini Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Organic Tahini Segment by Type

2.2.1 Black Sesame

2.2.2 White Sesame

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Organic Tahini Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Organic Tahini Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Organic Tahini Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Organic Tahini Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Organic Tahini Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food Service

2.4.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2.4.3 Departmental Stores

2.4.4 Online Retail

2.5 Organic Tahini Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Organic Tahini Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Organic Tahini Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Organic Tahini Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Organic Tahini by Company

3.1 Global Organic Tahini Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Organic Tahini Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Organic Tahini Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Organic Tahini Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Organic Tahini Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Organic Tahini Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Organic Tahini Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Organic Tahini Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Organic Tahini Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Organic Tahini Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Organic Tahini by Regions

4.1 Organic Tahini by Regions

4.2 Americas Organic Tahini Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Organic Tahini Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Organic Tahini Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Organic Tahini Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Organic Tahini Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Organic Tahini Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Organic Tahini Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Organic Tahini Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Organic Tahini Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Organic Tahini Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Organic Tahini Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Organic Tahini Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Organic Tahini Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Organic Tahini Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Organic Tahini by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Organic Tahini Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Organic Tahini Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Organic Tahini Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Organic Tahini Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Organic Tahini by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Organic Tahini Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Organic Tahini Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Organic Tahini Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Organic Tahini Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Organic Tahini Distributors

10.3 Organic Tahini Customer

11 Global Organic Tahini Market Forecast

11.1 Global Organic Tahini Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Organic Tahini Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Organic Tahini Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Organic Tahini Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Organic Tahini Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Organic Tahini Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Haitoglou Bros

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Organic Tahini Product Offered

12.1.3 Haitoglou Bros Organic Tahini Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Haitoglou Bros Latest Developments

12.2 Arrowhead Mills

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Organic Tahini Product Offered

12.2.3 Arrowhead Mills Organic Tahini Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Arrowhead Mills Latest Developments

12.3 Seed + Mill

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Organic Tahini Product Offered

12.3.3 Seed + Mill Organic Tahini Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Seed + Mill Latest Developments

12.4 Pepperwood INTL LLC

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Organic Tahini Product Offered

12.4.3 Pepperwood INTL LLC Organic Tahini Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Pepperwood INTL LLC Latest Developments

12.5 Soom Foods

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Organic Tahini Product Offered

12.5.3 Soom Foods Organic Tahini Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Soom Foods Latest Developments

12.6 Artisana Organics

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Organic Tahini Product Offered

12.6.3 Artisana Organics Organic Tahini Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Artisana Organics Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

