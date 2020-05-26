New Report on Green and Bio Polyols Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2025

The research report intends to provide factors influencing the Green and Bio Polyols Market and gain all possible information with respect to the industry. The analysis of reports gives a satisfactory result. The report offers significant industry observation, market prospect and essential developments, which help firms in the market to examine performance and make informed business decisions for growth and profitability.

Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Emery Oleochemicals

Huntsman International LLC.

Johnson Controls Inc

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Novomer Inc.

Roquette Frères,

The Dow Chemical Company

Green and bio polyols also known as natural oil polyols are polyols derived from vegetable oils such as castor oil, canola oil, soy bean oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, corn oil, palm oil, and other vegetable oils. Bio polyols are derived from renewable raw materials and their use can significantly contribute towards reducing the carbon footprint. They are extensively used as raw materials in manufacturing of broad range of end products such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, flexible and rigid foams, elastomers, and many other products.

The global green and bio polyols market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for green and bio polyols from end-use industries. The use of bio polyols in manufacturing foams has gathered pace as the demand for raw materials such as bio polyols which are recyclable and obtained from less polluting sources is gaining traction in the developed countries. The growing demand for foam used as thermal insulating material in the building and construction sector is anticipated to spur the growth of green and bio polyols used in the manufacture of construction grade foams.

