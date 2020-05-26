New Report on FinTech Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Global Scenario, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on the FinTech market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the FinTech market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the FinTech market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the FinTech market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global FinTech market.
Important Information That Can Be Extracted From the Report:
- Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the FinTech market.
- Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players.
- Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established FinTech market players.
- Country-wise assessment of the FinTech market in key regions.
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2020-2025.
Major players in the global FinTech market include:
Qufenqi
CreditEase
Atom Bank
Funding Circle
OurCrowd
Avant
ZhongAn
Kreditech
WeCash
Wealthfront
Oscar
Klarna
IFC
KPMG
H2 Ventures
No of Pages- 132
The global annual revenue from the product of FinTech is expected to be evaluated at US$ xx Mn by the end of 2025. The dominant regions, i.e., North America, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC and Western Europe, are anticipated to collectively account for a majority share of the FinTech market. The FinTech markets in Southeast Asia & other Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are likely to dominate the FinTech market over the forecast period.
On the basis of types, the FinTech market is primarily split into:
Internet and mobile payments
Network credit
Intelligent financial management services
Blockchain technology
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
P2P lending
Online acquiring and mobile wallets
Personal finance management or private financial planning
MSME services
MPOS
MobileFirst banking
Bitcoin
Crowdfunding
Others
Table of Contents
Global FinTech Industry Market Research Report
1 FinTech Introduction and Market Overview
2 Industry Chain Analysis
3 Global FinTech Market, by Type
3.1 Global FinTech Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2014-2020)
3.2 Global FinTech Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2020)
3.3 Global FinTech Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2014-2020)
3.4 Global FinTech Price Analysis by Type (2014-2020)
4 FinTech Market, by Application
4.1 Global FinTech Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2020)
4.2 Downstream Buyers by Application
4.3 Global FinTech Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2014-2020)
5 Global FinTech Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)
6 Global FinTech Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)
7 Global FinTech Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Global FinTech Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
10 FinTech Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
11 New Project Feasibility Analysis
12 Research Finding and Conclusion
13 Appendix
