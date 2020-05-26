New Report on FinTech Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Global Scenario, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on the FinTech market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the FinTech market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the FinTech market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the FinTech market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global FinTech market.

Important Information That Can Be Extracted From the Report:

Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the FinTech market.

on the growth of the FinTech market. Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players.

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established FinTech market players.

Country-wise assessment of the FinTech market in key regions.

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Major players in the global FinTech market include:

Qufenqi

CreditEase

Atom Bank

Funding Circle

OurCrowd

Avant

ZhongAn

Kreditech

WeCash

Wealthfront

Oscar

Klarna

IFC

KPMG

H2 Ventures

The global annual revenue from the product of FinTech is expected to be evaluated at US$ xx Mn by the end of 2025. The dominant regions, i.e., North America, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC and Western Europe, are anticipated to collectively account for a majority share of the FinTech market. The FinTech markets in Southeast Asia & other Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are likely to dominate the FinTech market over the forecast period.

On the basis of types, the FinTech market is primarily split into:

Internet and mobile payments

Network credit

Intelligent financial management services

Blockchain technology

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

P2P lending

Online acquiring and mobile wallets

Personal finance management or private financial planning

MSME services

MPOS

MobileFirst banking

Bitcoin

Crowdfunding

Others

