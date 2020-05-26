Impact Of Corona On Restorative Dentistry Market Research Report 2020 Delivers Valuable Insights And The Credibility, 2020-2027

The restorative dentistry market by product is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2018, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the Restorative Dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share. Moreover, the restorative material segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as the first preference by dentists.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003077/

The global restorative dentistry market accounted to US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28,228.9 Mn by 2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in restorative dentistry market are, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products, Inc. Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Voco Gmbh, Brasseler USA and DiaDent Group International. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, 3M launched 3M Filtek Universal Restorative that offers a modernized approach to anterior and posterior restorations, with a simplified shading process and advanced composite technology to provide strong and esthetic results. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Key factors driving the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.

The report segments the global restorative dentistry market as follows:

Global Restorative Dentistry Market – By Product

Restorative Materials

Direct Restorative Material

Amalgam

Composites

Glass Ionomers

Other Direct Restorative Materials

Indirect Restorative Materials

Metal-Ceramic

Ceramic

Other Indirect Restorative Materials

Biomaterials

MTA

Biodentine

Etching and Bonding Agents/Adhesives

Dental Impression Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

CAD/CAM Systems

Handpieces

Rotary Instruments

Light Curing Equipment

Casting Devices

Mixing Devices

Furnaces

Articulating Equipment

Global Restorative Dentistry Market – By End user

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

Global Restorative Dentistry Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Buy Now this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003077/