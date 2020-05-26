Global Market for Gas Pressure Regulator Market to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities After the COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18322

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

As a result, utilization of gas pressure regulators in diverse industries is expected to surge. According to a research report released by Persistence Market Insights, the gas pressure regulators market is expected to witness 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Notable Insights from Gas Pressure Regulators Market Study

Global manufacturers of gas pressure regulators are focusing on increasing their B2B distribution channels, owing to increasing demand from various sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals & materials, and other gas utilities.

On the other hand, customer-centric approach by maximizing services and product offerings is the primary focus of regional/local manufacturers. Moreover, market players are offering application-specific products to gain maximum customers.

Increasing implementation of gas pipeline services in residential and commercial sectors is expected to bolster the demand for various types of gas pressure regulators during the forecast period.

By gas type, the fuel gases segment is projected to account for more than one-third of the total market share, owing to high use of gas pressure regulators in the production of fuel gases. Also, overall production of fuel gases is relatively high as compared to other gases.

According to our research, stainless steel and brass are majorly used metals in the manufacturing of gas pressure regulators. Stainless steel is used in higher-purity applications, or when gas compatibility with brass is an issue, whereas, brass gas pressure regulators are used for inert gases or for non-corrosive gases.

“It is very unsafe to let high pressure gases flow from one system to another without reducing pressure; therefore, the use of a gas pressure regulator becomes mandatory when using/supplying gases in industrial, residential, or commercial applications,” says a PMR analyst.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18322

Gas Pressure Regulators Market: Competitive Landscape

The gas pressure regulators market is fairly fragmented, as a large number of players are offering products for diverse applications. Key manufacturers such as

Honeywell International

Air Liquide SA

Itron Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Xylem

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Rotarex SA

ESAB

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Linde plc.

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Medenus Gas-Druckregeltechnik GmbH

account for around one-fourth of the overall market share. In the current scenario, North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a significant share of the global gas pressure regulators market, owing to expanding gas utilities as a result of increasing demand for residential and commercial applications.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18322

Superior Characteristics of Gas Pressure Regulators

Wide range of applications of gas pressure regulators are shaping market growth positively. Manufacturers are offering diverse sizes gas pressure regulators for applications in medical, manufacturing, water treatment, automotive, mining, and others. Players are focusing more on product development strategies to sustain their positions in the highly competitive market.

More about the Report

The recently published research report on the global gas pressure regulators market by Persistence Market Research, contains key insights of the market, offering all-inclusive information such as production-consumption, forecast statistics for 2019-2029, supply-demand, and historical consumption (2014-2018). Regulatory scenario, patent analysis, parent market outlook are also included in the gas pressure regulators market study. Along with this, the research study on gas pressure regulators includes analysis for emerging economies, pointing out the countries to look out for lucrative growth opportunities.