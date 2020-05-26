Global Mafura Butter Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Mafura Butter will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Mafura Butter market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Mafura Butter market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mafura Butter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mafura Butter, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mafura Butter market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mafura Butter companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Organic Mafura Butter

Conventional Mafura Butter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Animal care products

Edible oils

Home care products

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sundial Brands

Shea Terra Organics

Phytoafrica GmbH

Kaza Natural Oils

Caribbean Natural Products

Akoma International (UK) Ltd

Phytodess

Wema Bodycare

Gajimare Luxury

RaeMarie Essentials

Gluki Organics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mafura Butter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mafura Butter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mafura Butter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mafura Butter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mafura Butter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Mafura Butter?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Mafura Butter Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mafura Butter Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Mafura Butter Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Mafura Butter Segment by Type

2.2.1 Organic Mafura Butter

2.2.2 Conventional Mafura Butter

2.3 Mafura Butter Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Mafura Butter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mafura Butter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Mafura Butter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Mafura Butter Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal care products

2.4.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.3 Animal care products

2.4.4 Edible oils

2.4.5 Home care products

2.5 Mafura Butter Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Mafura Butter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Mafura Butter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Mafura Butter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Mafura Butter by Company

3.1 Global Mafura Butter Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Mafura Butter Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mafura Butter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Mafura Butter Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Mafura Butter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mafura Butter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Mafura Butter Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Mafura Butter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Mafura Butter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Mafura Butter Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mafura Butter by Regions

4.1 Mafura Butter by Regions

4.2 Americas Mafura Butter Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Mafura Butter Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Mafura Butter Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mafura Butter Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mafura Butter Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Mafura Butter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Mafura Butter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Mafura Butter Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Mafura Butter Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mafura Butter Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Mafura Butter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Mafura Butter Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Mafura Butter Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Mafura Butter Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mafura Butter by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Mafura Butter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Mafura Butter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mafura Butter Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Mafura Butter Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mafura Butter by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Mafura Butter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Mafura Butter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mafura Butter Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mafura Butter Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Mafura Butter Distributors

10.3 Mafura Butter Customer

11 Global Mafura Butter Market Forecast

11.1 Global Mafura Butter Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Mafura Butter Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Mafura Butter Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Mafura Butter Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Mafura Butter Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Mafura Butter Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sundial Brands

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.1.3 Sundial Brands Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sundial Brands Latest Developments

12.2 Shea Terra Organics

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.2.3 Shea Terra Organics Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Shea Terra Organics Latest Developments

12.3 Phytoafrica GmbH

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.3.3 Phytoafrica GmbH Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Phytoafrica GmbH Latest Developments

12.4 Kaza Natural Oils

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.4.3 Kaza Natural Oils Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kaza Natural Oils Latest Developments

12.5 Caribbean Natural Products

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.5.3 Caribbean Natural Products Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Caribbean Natural Products Latest Developments

12.6 Akoma International (UK) Ltd

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.6.3 Akoma International (UK) Ltd Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Akoma International (UK) Ltd Latest Developments

12.7 Phytodess

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.7.3 Phytodess Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Phytodess Latest Developments

12.8 Wema Bodycare

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.8.3 Wema Bodycare Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Wema Bodycare Latest Developments

12.9 Gajimare Luxury

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.9.3 Gajimare Luxury Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Gajimare Luxury Latest Developments

12.10 RaeMarie Essentials

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.10.3 RaeMarie Essentials Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 RaeMarie Essentials Latest Developments

12.11 Gluki Organics

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Mafura Butter Product Offered

12.11.3 Gluki Organics Mafura Butter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Gluki Organics Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

