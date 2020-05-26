Global Industrial Metal Detector Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity after COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Adoption of industrial metal detectors has seen a notable rise and will particularly flourish in the food & beverages industry in the near future. Also driven further by growing applicability in the pharmaceutical industry, industrial metal detectors are set to represent the market value of US$ 1 Bn towards 2019 end. During the period of projection (2019 – 2029), a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study foresees a steady growth outlook for industrial metal detector market.

The global industrial metal detector market growth is expected to be led by developed regions – North America and Europe. The global industrial metal detector market is moderately fragmented and leading manufacturers in the market are based in the US, Germany, France, and Italy. Technological advancements are a key factor, as top 10 leading players are investing in enhancing the competitiveness of their products.

Market entry for new players is moderately difficult as regional and global players have a strong presence in the industrial metal detector market. Top 7 players cover ~40% of the global industrial metal detector market share. Further, the import of industrial metal detectors is also driving sales for manufacturers based in India, China, and Taiwan.

Key Takeaways – Industrial Metal Detector Market

Inline/gravity fed free flowing is going to prevail as a prominent segment in the global industrial metal detector market.

Manufacturers of industrial metal detectors are focusing on introducing and launching new products suiting customized industry requirements.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as multi-scan results in excellent sensitivity and accuracy during metal detection. Detectors based on multi-scan and micro-scan technologies are thus gaining traction in the global industrial metal detectors market.

Manufacturers are increasingly using advanced technologies such as surface mount (SMT) and multiband for enhancing their product portfolios.

Investments in new processing and packaging lines are driving opportunities for the installation of industrial metal detectors.

F&B and pharma industries are driving market growth of industrial metal detectors globally. In the forecast period, these segments are projected to capture a sizable share in the global industrial metal detector market due to rising investments in packaging lines, new production bases, and detection of micro foreign particles.

The market in North America is estimated to have a stronghold with a prominent position in the global industrial metal detector market. However, market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan will display a higher CAGR.

Referring to strong growth prospects of food & beverages and pharma industries in ASEAN countries, the market for industrial metal detector in India, China, and Brazil will witness robust growth in the near future. Furthermore, the efforts to accelerate the production rate and enhance the quality of contaminant identification are anticipated to accelerate the sales of industrial metal detectors.

Developing Regional Markets – Goldmine of Opportunity

Manufacturers of industrial metal detectors are focusing on product launches, in addition to mergers and collaborations. Such competitive moves by manufacturers will enable them to establish a prominent customer base in developing regions such as ASEAN Countries, India, Brazil, and Turkey. The strategic move to invest in new manufacturing bases in ASEAN countries will help companies provide industrial metal detectors at lower costs. This would help them enhance their sales performance at significant margins. Besides, this strategy reduces operation costs without compromising on profit margins.

Interested in Knowing More About Report?

The PMR report published on the industrial metal detector market provides thorough research analysis for the global market. The published report gives a proper perspective of the current scenario in the global market with respect to various regions. Also, the market is anticipated to be driven by multi-spectrum technology to optimize sensitivity of industrial metal detectors to all metal fragments. The report also describes the current sales on the basis of end use, product type, and capability type of industrial metal detectors.