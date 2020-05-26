Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2020 Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Stryker, BD, Hologic Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, OncoCyte Corporation

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market research report clarifies an inside-out depiction, focused situation, wide item arrangement of key merchants and their business techniques with the assistance of SWOT investigation and doorman’s five power examination. The measurements are demonstrated in graphical arrangement for an unmistakable comprehension of statistical data points. The market drivers and limitations have been clarified here utilizing SWOT investigation. The report involves an assortment of ventures for social affair, recording and breaking down information. Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market report surveys the potential market for new item to be presented in the market.

Breast biopsy devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 10.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the incidences of breast cancer which is mostly find in the women above the age of 35 during menopause and increase in the awareness related to breast cancer screening programs is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the breast biopsy devices market are Stryker, BD, Hologic Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, OncoCyte Corporation, Cook, Siemens, Medtronic, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, STERYLAB S.r.l., ARGON MEDICAL, Danaher, Cianna Medical, Benetec, Cigna, United Medical Systems Inc., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Trivitron Healthcare, Vigeo srl, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cardinal Health and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is driving the market

Breast cancer screening programs are rising globally which is boosting the market growth

The surging adoption of minimally invasive breast biopsies is fueling the market growth

The companies are expending a lot on breast cancer researches which is propelling the market growth

The technological advancements and innovations in the breast biopsy devices is driving the market growth

The surging elderly population of women is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The procedure involves high cost which acts as a restraint for market growth

There are various harmful and side effects of breast biopsy which hinders the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hologic Inc. had launched Trident HD specimen radiography system in the U.S. It can provide enhance image quality and can improve the workflow for sample verification during the breast-conserving surgeries and stereotactic breast biopsies. It enables the physicians to get larger breast surgical specimens and a variety of surgical and biopsy samples. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2018, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH had launched Tumark Eye which is an advanced clip marking system for breast cancer and it also has excellent ultrasound visibility. It is an excellent device for identifying and marking biopsy sites in the breast. This launch will expand the biopsy clip portfolio of the company and through which it is able to provide more diagnostic options for breast care.

Competitive Analysis:

Global breast biopsy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breast biopsy devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Breast biopsy devices are those medical devices which are using for the breast biopsy procedures. The breast biopsy refers to surgical removal of tissue or fluid for examination and determination of any possible disease. The removed tissue is examined under microscopes to check the presence of breast cancer. Usually, these samples are sent to the testing laboratories which experts analyze the sample with the help of various tools and devices such as needles, tables, wires and guidance system.

Segmentation: Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market

By Product

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Tables

Biopsy Wires

Guidance Systems

Others

By Technique Type

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy Stereotactic Core Needle Biopsy Vacuum Assisted Biopsies Ultrasound Guided Core Biopsy Freehand Needle Biopsy

Biopsy Markers

MRI-Guided Core Needle Biopsy

Surgical Biopsy Incisional Biopsy Excisional Biopsy

Wire Localization

Sentinel Node Biopsy

By Guidance Technology

Fine Ultrasound-Guided

Mammography-Guided Magnetic Resonance

CT-Guided Biopsy

Other Image-Guided Breast Biopsy (PET And Thermography)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global breast biopsy devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

