Gastric Balloon Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2027 | Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003016/

The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

The major players operating in the gastric balloon market include, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, and Spatz FGIA, Inc., among others. Approvals the are prominent parameters by industry players leading strategies undertaken by key market players. For instance, during December, 2018, Obalon received FDA approval of the Obalon Navigation System, which eliminates the need to use x-ray when placing the Obalon Balloon System. The Obalon Navigation System and Touch Inflation Dispenser are expected to be commercially available during the first quarter of 2019 in the United States.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.