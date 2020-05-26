Food and Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4665455

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Three-Piece Can

Two-piece Can

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ball Corporation

Hokkan Holdings

Crown Holdings

Toyo Seikan

Silgan Holdings Inc

Ardagh Group

ORG Technology

Can Pack Group

CPMC Holdings

BWAY Corporation

Baosteel Packaging

ShengXing Group

Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-food-and-beverage-metal-packaging-container-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Segment by Type

2.2.1 Three-Piece Can

2.2.2 Two-piece Can

2.3 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food Industry

2.4.2 Beverage Industry

2.5 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container by Company

3.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container by Regions

4.1 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container by Regions

4.2 Americas Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Distributors

10.3 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Customer

11 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Forecast

11.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Ball Corporation

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.1.3 Ball Corporation Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Ball Corporation Latest Developments

12.2 Hokkan Holdings

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.2.3 Hokkan Holdings Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hokkan Holdings Latest Developments

12.3 Crown Holdings

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.3.3 Crown Holdings Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Crown Holdings Latest Developments

12.4 Toyo Seikan

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.4.3 Toyo Seikan Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Toyo Seikan Latest Developments

12.5 Silgan Holdings Inc

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.5.3 Silgan Holdings Inc Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Silgan Holdings Inc Latest Developments

12.6 Ardagh Group

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.6.3 Ardagh Group Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Ardagh Group Latest Developments

12.7 ORG Technology

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.7.3 ORG Technology Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 ORG Technology Latest Developments

12.8 Can Pack Group

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.8.3 Can Pack Group Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Can Pack Group Latest Developments

12.9 CPMC Holdings

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.9.3 CPMC Holdings Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 CPMC Holdings Latest Developments

12.10 BWAY Corporation

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.10.3 BWAY Corporation Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 BWAY Corporation Latest Developments

12.11 Baosteel Packaging

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.11.3 Baosteel Packaging Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Baosteel Packaging Latest Developments

12.12 ShengXing Group

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.12.3 ShengXing Group Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 ShengXing Group Latest Developments

12.13 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Offered

12.13.3 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4665455

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155