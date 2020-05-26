Fatty Alcohols Market GROWTH SET TO SURGE SIGNIFICANTLY DURING 2020-2027: BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Emery Oleochemicals

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Fatty Alcohols market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Fatty Alcohols market growth, precise estimation of the Fatty Alcohols market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Fatty Alcohols market globally. This report on ‘Fatty Alcohols market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Fatty Alcohols market and covered in this report:

BASF SE

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

KAO Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Musim Mas Holdings

Procter & Gamble

Sabic

Sasol

Timur Oleochemicals

Fatty alcohols are high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, which can range from four to six carbons to as many as 22-26, derived from natural fats and oils, the length varying with the source. Fatty alcohols may appear as colorless oily liquids or also as waxy solids. The terminal carbon, in fatty acid, is attached with an alcoholic group having even number of carbon atoms. Lauryl, stearyl, and oleyl alcohols are some of the commercially important fatty alcohols.

The fatty alcohols market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of fatty alcohols coupled with the increasing penetration in surfactant based industries. Feedstock flexibility and growing consumption of fatty alcohols has boosted the growth of the fatty alcohols market. However, surplus production of fatty alcohols leading to oversupply restricts the growth of the fatty alcohols market. On the other hand, the consumer preference for bio-based and renewable resources based products are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fatty alcohols market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fatty alcohols market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

