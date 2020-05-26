ETFE Market TO REGISTER A HEALTHY CAGR FOR THE FORECAST PERIOD, 2019-2027: Asahi Glass Company, Daikin Industries, Ltd., DowDuPont

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the ETFE market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving ETFE market growth, precise estimation of the ETFE market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall ETFE market globally. This report on ‘ETFE market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the ETFE market and covered in this report:

Asahi Glass Company

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

DowDuPont

Ensinger GmbH

Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd.

HaloPolymer OJSC

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd.

Quadrant AG (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

The Chemours Company

Vector Foiltec

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), fluorine-based plastic was designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. ETFE is a polymer whose source-based name is poly(ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene). ETFE foil is a teflon related plastic polymer and is produced by taking the polymer resin and extruding it into a thin film. ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene), an inert coating material for the aerospace industry has been originally developed by DuPont over 40 years ago. It is highly transparent, durable and very lightweight in comparison to glass structures. Long span structures and building facades consider ETFE as a good choice for traditional skylight application.

The ETFE market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of ETFE coupled with rising demands from the end-use industries. Better properties than glass and other conventional fluoropolymers, boosted the growth of the ETFE market. However, as it is prone to punctures by sharp edges, restrict the growth of the ETFE market. On the other hand, newer applications of ETFE are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the ETFE market during the forecast period.

The global ETFE market is segmented on the basis of type, application and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as pallet/granule and powder. On the basis of the application industry, the market is segmented as films & sheets, wires & cables, tubes and coatings, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as extrusion molding, injection molding and others.

