Dental X-Ray Market Enhanced Growth, Recent Trends And Major Key Players – Global Analysis And Forecasts | Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health

Based on type, the dental x-ray market is segmented into intraoral X-ray and extraoral X-ray. In 2019, the intraoral X-rays segment held a larger share of the market; however, the extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during 2019–2027, which is the forecast period. The growth of the market for the extraoral segment is attributed to the prime application of this treatment type in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. Additionally, technological developments in dental X-ray techniques and rising Incidence of dental diseases are the factors that are likely to boost the demand for of Dental X-ray in the coming years. Moreover, limited reimbursements and high cost of dental X-ray procedures is hampers the market growth.

The dental X-ray market was valued at US$ 2,970.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,525.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % during 2020-2027.

Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., Air Techniques Inc., Apteryx Imaging Inc, Vatech, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd, Midmark Corporation, and Cefla s.c., are among the leading companies operating in the dental X-ray market. These companies are focused on the adoption of organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic global market. For instance, in April 2020, PLANMECA OY launched its new Planmeca ProScanner 2.0 imaging plate scanner devices in the European Economic Area (EEA). The device is extremely durable and reliable, and it produces high-quality images. The imaging plate scanners are similar to digital sensors and X-ray film. The scanners are part of a modern intraoral imaging workflow that provides numerous benefits to the dental practitioners.