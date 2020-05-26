COVID-19 UPDATE : GLOBAL CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME MARKET ANALYSIS REVEALS KEY DRIVERS, TOP VENDORS PROFILE, INDUSTRY SIZE & GROWTH TRENDS THROUGH 2026

Market Analysis: Global Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Market

Global chronic fatigue syndrome market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various authorities of the world providing valuable guidelines and therapeutic standards.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chronic fatigue syndrome market are Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.; Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Fortis Healthcare; London School of Hygiene L& Tropical Medicine – CureME; Dr Batra’s; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; K-PAX Pharmaceuticals among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global chronic fatigue syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chronic fatigue syndrome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis is a chronic disorder associated with long term fatigue and tiredness in patients. These symptoms cannot be defined by any particular condition and even with continued rest the condition of the patient is not improved. This disorder is not very well known and no solidified information is available for its cause.

Market Drivers

Continued research and government support regarding the development and awareness regarding the chronic fatigue syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various different market players and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of diagnostics tests and treatment for the disorder; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding the disease is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Absence of information regarding the treatments and drug combination available for the treatment of symptoms of the disease is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Market

By Type

Immune Enhancer & Antivirals Rintatolimod Oxymatrine Valganciclovir Others

Sleep Enhancing Gabapentin Melatonin Others

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants Methylphenidate Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Others

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. announced that they had received positive results for their study involving blood-based real-time diagnostic test conducted by Stanford University for the identification of moderate to severe ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). The disease currently has no standardized diagnostic tests available commercially to help the physicians conclude for a definitive diagnosis. This will help in better understanding of the disorder while also improving the therapeutic development process

In September 2017, NIH (The National Institutes of Health) announced that they had established a new research study for the research on myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). This study will include awarding of four grants with a total cost amounting upto USD 7 million. This will also include support from various other institutes and centers working towards effective resolution of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)

Current and future of global chronic fatigue syndrome market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

