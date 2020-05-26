[COVID-19 Imapct ] Disposable Gloves Market Reached growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75% by 2024

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on the Disposable Gloves market .

The Global Disposable Gloves Market has reached USD 10.3 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 15.7 Billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The rising up-gradation in technology is the significant factor, which expected to boost the global Disposable Gloves market during the forecast period of 2024 across the globe.

Increasing aging demographics and incidents of chronic health conditions require effective and up-to-date medical emergency services. Increasing demand for surgical, surgical and EMS facilities in the U.S. is expected to drive investment in medical infrastructure over the long term, resulting in fuel the demand for medical items such as gloves across the globe. In addition, the increased awareness of employee health and safety, coupled with increasing concern about skin diseases in the industrial sector, is expected to drive the market over the projected period of 2024. Moreover, the technological innovation, backed by the availability of tailored designs to meet the unique requirements of the industry, is expected to have a positive impact on demand across the globe. Adversarial reactions due to some products, low knowledge in developing countries, and rivalry from native manufacturers would constrain the growth of the global market for disposable medical gloves. However, high investment in research and the growing number of surgeries will create an opportunity for companies in the market for disposable medical gloves.

Nitrile segment in Global Disposable Gloves Market estimated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period

The nitrile segment is projected to have the fastest growth in global disposable gloves market across the globe during the forecast period of 2024 due to its inherent properties, which include puncture-resistant, friction-free & longer-shelf life as compared to the latex. Addition, the growth in the incidence of pandemic diseases such as Corona virus, and swine flu (H1N1), is expected to fuel demand for nitrile as a raw material across the globe. However, Vinyl segment is anticipated to have the moderate growth rate as compared it to the other segments over the forecast period owing to its low cost.

Medical & healthcare segment in Global Disposable Gloves Market estimated to dominate during the anticipated period

Medical & Healthcare segment in End-User segment is expected to dominate the global disposable gloves market across the globe. In addition, it is estimated to have the largest share due to growing incidence of the chronic diseases across the globe. Moreover, the growing gigantic population worldwide is also projected to fuel the medical & healthcare segment in global market. Furthermore, wide range of application such as examination and surgical is predicted to boost the market. However, non-medical segment is estimated to have the moderate growth rate during the forecast period of 2024 due to growing emphasis on workers safety & the hazard prevention.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Disposable Gloves Market during the anticipated period.

Geographically, the Global Disposable Gloves market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. North America estimated to dominate the global Disposable Gloves market during the forecast period of 2024 due to the rising hygiene awareness and high healthcare expenditure across the region. In addition, high patient compliance for the surgical treatment across the region is also projected to fuel the global disposable gloves market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024 across the globe owing to soaring use of products in medical applications coupled with the rising population across the region. However, Europe is expected to have the moderate growth rate across the globe due to the improves medical care services across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The companies that hold the majority share of Disposable Gloves Market are Ansell Limited, Rubberex Corporation, The 3M Company, The Glove Corporation Bhd, Medline Industries, Supermax Corporation Bhd, Cardinal Health Inc, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Other Major and Niche Players.

