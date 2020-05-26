Controlled-Release Technologies Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

The global market for controlled-release barrier materials reached $960 million in 2016 and should reach nearly $1.3 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% through 2021.

Report Scope:

The study provides an overview, introduction, primer and market size calculated based on estimated manufacturers’ total revenues to the overall concept of controlled release in relation to the identified markets as they relate to one another. It is further divided into chapters dealing with each major individual market that uses controlled release. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Individual applications have also been reviewed and forecasted to better understand where the technology is used, as well as trends in its use. Technological trends are covered to show the state of the art and the ways in which the technology is evolving. The competitive side of the market covers various identified producers and developers.

First, an introduction, overview and market forecast of all of the identified markets combined in aggregate has been included to consolidate the niche markets into a comprehensive section for general review.

Second, each market has a dedicated chapter, as each is unique. Individual applications are also covered within each market. The identified markets are:

– Agriculture.

– Food processing.

– Consumer products.

– Infrastructure.

– Industrial.

– Energy.

The following organizational pattern was used in each market to cover the market in the most comprehensive fashion:

– Background: Giving an introduction to each market, history of the technology and market, and a primer to the technology.

– Market sizes and forecasts: Giving an introduction and overview of the market, breaking down the market by application while giving a size and forecast for each, and breaking the market down by region while providing a size and forecast for each.

– Patents: Showing trends in how the technology is evolving by year, region and developer, and then highlighting identified trends in the technology.

– Competitive environment: Showing the competitive landscape and the merger and acquisition activity, and then highlighting and trending top companies and giving competitive profiles of identified top organizations.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the controlled-release industry, which includes a description of current methods and materials and discussion on the positive effect of the emerging sustainable agriculture movement.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A look at the migration of controlled-release features from high-margin specialty products to low-margin mass-marketed products.

– Evaluation of the larger global forces that will shape the demand for controlled-release technology over the next five years.

– Analysis of application-specific market segments within the agriculture, food processing, consumer product, and institutional, industrial and energy industries.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

Controlled-release technologies provide a vast array of benefits across many applications. BCC Research has divided this market into six categories—agriculture, food additives, consumer products, infrastructure, industrial and energy—to capture the growth trends of this technology.

BCC Research identifies the use of controlled release across all categories as niche, as it comes at a premium price and because controlled release of a substance is used only during selected applications. It is, however, predicted to show growth. High-income areas will continue to dominate, with the U.S. being the leading consumer, but for growth rates, middle-income areas will show the highest drive, mainly by China.

Growth is projected to be lower than previous growth rates. This is mainly due to market uptake based on regulations, consumer preferences and substitutes. In the highest-volume areas (high income), the market will be mature, with new applications using controlled release reaching maximum levels. Consumer preferences in such areas as food additives have begun to move away from unneeded chemicals and toward natural products, which will affect both the product and the packaging across all

income segments. In the European Union (E.U.), which is already a niche market for agricultural use, regulation targeting polymer materials used in agriculture could put a halt to future market use until a bio-based and/or fully degradable material becomes ready and economical to use.

As middle-income countries begin to mature and refine their technologies, their consumers will demand more premium products and sophisticated marketing driving everything from consumer goods to industrial products. Agriculture will also see growth in middle-income areas, as farming intensity and nitrogen runoff take a toll on the environment, thus driving the need for selective release. More consumer discretionary spending will drive leisure gardening to leisure activities, including golf, increasing the demand for premium fertilizers used on the turf. Business and residential landscaping will also drive growth as consumers and companies improve the esthetics of their surroundings.

In mature markets and increasingly in middle-income markets, controlled release for use in remediation and water treatment will drive a niche business as environmental regulations and enforcement become more frequent.

The markets vary by their demands, but the use of controlled-release technology allows for product producers to alter and customize their offerings for specific applications. BCC Research predicts a growth market as populations, consumer income and industrial output rise.

