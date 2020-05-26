Choroideremia Treatment Market Growth, Drivers, Size, Share | Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc, Wize Pharma Inc, Spark Therapeutics, Inc

Global choroideremia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global choroideremia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Choroideremia Treatment Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.

Global Choroideremia Treatment Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth. Global Choroideremia Treatment Market By Treatment Type (Gene Therapy, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmic Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Biogen has acquired Nightstar Therapeutics for USD 800 million approximately. With this acquisition, Biogen will take the responsibility of two mid- to late-stage clinical assets, as well as preclinical programs in ophthalmology including NSR-REP1 for the treatment of choroideremia.

In November 2018, 4D Molecular Therapeutics received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for to 4D-110, an intravitreal injection AAV gene therapy agent for the treatment of choroideremia. With this designation company enables to obtain marketing exclusivity upon approval of the product in the designated indication.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global choroideremia treatment market are Biogen, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc, Wize Pharma Inc, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, PIXIUM VISION, Retina Implant AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Market Definition:

Choroideremia is also known as choroidal sclerosis is a rare, degenerative, X-linked inherited retinal disorder characterized by progressive degeneration of the choroid, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and retina due to Mutations in the CHM gene. This CHM gene required to produce Rab escort protein-1 (REP-1). The condition gets its name from the distinctive sweet odor of affected infant’s urine and is also c, a protein that takes part in targeting vesicles (small sacs of substances) into, out of, and within cells.

According to the statistics published by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated population of choroideremia is about 1 in 50,000-100,000 people. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and emerging new market are the key factors for growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Choroideremia Treatment Market

By Treatment

Gene Therapy

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



