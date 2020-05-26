China, Japan, And South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2019 to 2026

ü The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Material

§ Natural Rubber

§ Vinyl

§ Nitrile

§ Neoprene

§ Others

• By End User

§ Aerospace Industry

§ Disk Drives Industry

§ Flat Panels Industry

§ Food Industry

§ Biotechnology

§ Medical Devices Industry

§ Pharmaceuticals Industry

§ Electronic & Semiconductors Industry

§ Others

• By Country

§ China

§ Japan

§ South Korea

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Asiatic Fiber Corp

• Ansell Ltd.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Jiangxi Haorui Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Neo Yuandong Medical Equipments Limited

• Riverstone Holdings ltd.

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Carda Group

• Valutek

• UG Healthcare Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Professional

• Sunmax Group

• Sempermed.

The other players in the value chain include Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, and Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

