Care Management Solutions Market | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report| Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies

Global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are EXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, TriZetto Corporation, McKesson Corporation.

Drivers and Restraints of the Care Management Solutions market

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Competitive Analysis:

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Component: Software, Services

By Delivery mode: On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based

By Application: Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other

By End-User: Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Care Management Solutionsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Care Management Solutions Manufacturers

Care Management Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Care Management Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

