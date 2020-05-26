Cable Installation Tools & Accessories Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Cable Installation Tools & Accessories: Market Introduction

Cable installation tools & accessories are high calibration tools designed for electrical and electric network installation. Cable installation tools & accessories are very efficient for complex cable paths. These tools are essential for cable bending effectively without compromising the functioning of the cable. Also, Cable installation tools & accessories maintain the integrity of the cables. Cable installation tools & accessories could be automatic, semi-automatic, or manual. They are immensely employed in residential, commercial, and industrial wiring.

Cable Installation Tools & Accessories: Market Dynamics

Infrastructure growth is the prime contributor in every county’s GDP, and the new sales of cable installation tools & accessories run parallel to the growth of new transmission and distribution network. The investments in infrastructure development are predicted to intensify at a vigorous growth rate over the projected period. Additionally, the establishment of an intelligent power distribution and control network will augment the demand for circuit installation products, which in turn, will drive the cable installation tools & accessories market. The market is also expected to be driven by some of the other factors, such as rapid development in power supply, increasing power grid construction and investments, rising transmission and distribution demand. Further, advancing and reforming regulations to incorporate advanced distribution network coupled with the diversification of energy sources reflecting technologies as well as policies to augment the growth of cable installation tools & accessories.

Furthermore, throughout the world, the countries have accepted the technical barriers to trade (TBT) agreement by the WTO (world trade organization). The TBT ensures specific characteristics and standards, such as size, function, and performance, which should be followed by manufacturers and distributors of electric devices and electrical networks, before entering the market place. Thereby serving the ultimate goal of public policy, i.e. protection of living beings and equipment. Cable installation tools & accessories are one of such products that ensure the protection and detection against electrical trip or current leakage, thus safeguarding human and systems from electric shock caused by direct or indirect contact.

Cable Installation Tools & Accessories: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Cable Installation Tools & Accessories function type, the global Cable Installation Tools & Accessories market can be segmented into the following:

Automatic Cable Installation Tools & Accessories

Semi-Automatic Cable Installation Tools & Accessories

Manual Cable Installation Tools & Accessories

On the basis of Cable Installation Tools & Accessories product type, the global Cable Installation Tools & Accessories market can be segmented into the following:

Cable Pullers

Dynamometer

Slitters

Cable Cutters

Cable Benders

Wire Rope Snatch Box & Cord Realer

Cable Lubricants & Others

On the basis of Cable Installation Tools & Accessories end use, the global Cable Installation Tools & Accessories market can be segmented into the following:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Cable Installation Tools & Accessories: Regional Market Outlook

Electricity consumption is regarded as a key indicator of social-economic growth. Therefore, continuous demand for residual current circuit breakers across the world is accessed. With a third of the world’s population currently residing in India and China are likely to reinforce the growth of cable installation tools & accessories market over the next few years. The prime key factor behind the growth of North American electrical transmission & distribution industry is increasing investment and announcements in infrastructure. The need to improve the capacity and reliability of transmission and distribution network is also expected to fuel the development of electrical transmission & distribution network, which in turn, is expected to lift the market share of the region in the global cable installation tools & accessories market. In the Middle East countries, the demand for electricity is set to grow at an average growth rate, also, a significant amount is prospected to invest in the power sector over the coming years, thereby, driving the demand for cable installation tools & accessories.

Cable Installation Tools & Accessories: Key Market Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Cable Installation Tools & Accessories market include: