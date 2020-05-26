Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market 2020-Development Status, Industry Size, Trends, Key Players-IBM, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Facebook, Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent

According to a new market research report titled, ‘Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market’, added on Orian Research. Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market 2020 Industry Report illustrates the present development status of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics along with the growth of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics expected during the forecast period during 2020-2026. Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market analyses the industry based on different factors like growth trends, consumer volume, and market size, demand and supply status.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/945580

Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Research Report 2020 analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market across various geographies. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The analysis also contains a crucial Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Major Players in Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market are:

• IBM

• Google

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP

• Facebook

• Alibaba

• Baidu

• Tencent

• …

Inquire More or Share Questions If Any before the Purchase on This Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/945580

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research.

With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Artiﬁcial neural networks

• Machine learning

• Other

Market segment by Application, split into

• Inventory control and planning

• Transportation network design

• Purchasing and supply management

• Demand planning and forecasting

• Other

Order a Copy of Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Report 2020 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/945580

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Artiﬁcial neural networks

1.4.3 Machine learning

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Inventory control and planning

1.5.3 Transportation network design

1.5.4 Purchasing and supply management

1.5.5 Demand planning and forecasting

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size

2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)

5.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Key Players in United States

Continued…

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/