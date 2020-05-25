Stone Management Devices Market Trends And Forecast 2020 To 2027|Coloplast, E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A., Lumenis., Olympus Corporation, Dornier MedTech., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Stone management devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 187.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising cases of urolithiasis worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the stone management devices market report are Karl Storz Endoscopy India Private Limited, BD., Boston Scientific, Coloplast, E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A., Lumenis., Olympus Corporation, Dornier MedTech., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Drivers

The increase in the cases of the kidney stones is expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Favourable reimbursement policies, development in the healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of endoscopic surgical procedures.

Market Restraints:

Dearth of awareness about the treatment and risk associated with the harmful effects of lithotripsy

Segmentation:

By Treatments

(Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy),

Type

(Uric Acid, Calcium Acid, Calcium Stones, Cystine Stones, Struvite Kidney Stones),

Product

(Lithotripters, Stone Removal Devices, Ureteral Stents, Retrieval Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripters, Extracorporeal Lithotripters, Rigid, Flexible, Ureteroscope),

Diagnosis

(Intravenous pyelography, Intravenous Urogram, Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT Scan),

End- User

(Hospital, Clinic, Kidney Care Centers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

