Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market by Top Key Players – Akro Plastic, Toray Advanced Composites, Evonik, Victrex, Arkema, Mitsubishi

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is considered among the more temperature-stable thermoplastics with high mechanical strength. Subsequently, these are suitable for applications where dimensional accuracy and reliability is required over a wide range of temperatures. Consistent demand for high performance seals, washers, rotor arms and other auto parts will boost consumption for PAEK industry substantially.

Automobile and component manufacturers are constantly looking to build lighter yet stronger parts for improving the efficiency of vehicles, as well as by lowering the weight of in-engine components. Several parts which were traditionally made form metals are increasingly being made from thermoplastics like polyetheretherketone (PEEK), one of the high performance PAEK resins. Existing emission laws worldwide and upcoming carbon-reduction targets will coerce automakers to adopt innovative materials for reducing weight and enhancing fuel efficiency, strengthening global polyaryletherketone market outlook. PEEK enables the development of novel and cost-effective medical parts that have remarkable heat, electrical, chemical and wear resistance properties. The material is widely deployed in the production of important tools such as dialyzers, dental instruments and endoscopes, in addition to medical implant parts. Global healthcare expenditure was recorded at around US$7.7 trillion in 2017 and is expected to rise notably over the next few years, indicating the tremendous prospects for medical tools and equipment. Undoubtedly, polyaryletherketone market is poised to amass substantial revenues from medical applications in the coming years. German 3D printing company Apium Additive Technologies had recently made an achievement in processing a PEEK filament for use in healthcare. The company's Medical PEEK 3D Printing fulfilled biocompatibility criteria for making medical devices and implants for hand and skull. In November 2018, Evonik had confirmed the development of the first implant-grade quality PEEK filament for 3D printing in the world, suited for applications like sports medicine, spinal implants as well as maxillofacial surgeries. As evident from these milestones, polyaryletherketone market would certainly gain significant momentum from 3D printed medical implants over the forecast period.