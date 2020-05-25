Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market by Top Key Players – Akro Plastic, Toray Advanced Composites, Evonik, Victrex, Arkema, Mitsubishi

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is considered among the more temperature-stable thermoplastics with high mechanical strength. Subsequently, these are suitable for applications where dimensional accuracy and reliability is required over a wide range of temperatures. Consistent demand for high performance seals, washers, rotor arms and other auto parts will boost consumption for PAEK industry substantially.
PEEK enables the development of novel and cost-effective medical parts that have remarkable heat, electrical, chemical and wear resistance properties. The material is widely deployed in the production of important tools such as dialyzers, dental instruments and endoscopes, in addition to medical implant parts. Global healthcare expenditure was recorded at around US$7.7 trillion in 2017 and is expected to rise notably over the next few years, indicating the tremendous prospects for medical tools and equipment. Undoubtedly, polyaryletherketone market is poised to amass substantial revenues from medical applications in the coming years.
German 3D printing company Apium Additive Technologies had recently made an achievement in processing a PEEK filament for use in healthcare. The company’s Medical PEEK 3D Printing fulfilled biocompatibility criteria for making medical devices and implants for hand and skull. In November 2018, Evonik had confirmed the development of the first implant-grade quality PEEK filament for 3D printing in the world, suited for applications like sports medicine, spinal implants as well as maxillofacial surgeries. As evident from these milestones, polyaryletherketone market would certainly gain significant momentum from 3D printed medical implants over the forecast period.
Growing geriatric population poses numerous healthcare challenges in terms of treatments provided and cost of medical services. Health costs usually rise every year and it is necessary to ensure low-cost and reliable medical devices are made available to patients for keeping their expenditure as low as possible. The U.S. Census Bureau has estimated that there would be over 78 million people aged 65 years or more in the country by 2035. With a surge in older population the need for efficient medical devices will also increase, bringing in considerable remunerations for polyaryletherketone market.
Owing to continuous evolution of the medical devices segment and increased preference towards PEEK materials for 3D manufacturing of parts, PAEK industry will experience accelerated growth in the imminent future. Key players leading the competitive landscape include Akro Plastic, Toray Advanced Composites, Evonik, Victrex, Arkema and Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials. Reports have projected that global polyaryletherketone market will surpass a valuation of US$1.5 billion by 2025.