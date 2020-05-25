Plating on Plastic Market Share By 2026 | Top Key Players – Dow Chemical, MacDermid, Dixline, Phillips Plating Corporation, SRG Global, Bolta Werke

Plating on plastics market from ABS plastic type may observe significant gains up to 6.5% in projected timeframe. ABS is a copolymer that contains rubber, making it easy for etching and raw material adhesion, resulting in satisfactory plating output. This blend contains between 40% and 60% of ABS, with the rest consisting of PC. They offer higher strength along with other properties including ductility. They are used in high temperature performance areas including wheel covers and are projected to witness a strong growth potential. They are used electrical & electronics, where high thermal stability is required having wide application scope would further propel POP industry growth.

Plating on Plastic (POP) Market size is set to surpass USD 931.051 million by 2026.

Growing high-performance & lightweight plastics demand owing to design flexibility and increase in automobile efficiency is anticipated to drive plating on plastics market growth. High performance plastics & blends offers vehicle manufacturers flexibility to design numerous shapes and offer strength comparable to that of steel, which also supports in reducing vehicle weight and restraint pollution levels.

Copper and nickel are generally used together for all chrome plating OEMs and domestic fitting applications. Copper plating is done on plastic substrate to provide electrical conductivity and decorative coating. Nickel plating helps in providing wear resistance, enhancing corrosion resistance and increasing surface thickness. Chrome plated plastics offers advantages including good surface finish, rust resistance and aesthetic appeal thus, promoting plating on plastics product demand.

Germany plating on plastics market from automotive is anticipated to exceed USD 65 million by 2024. Increasing demand for aesthetic appearance by OEMs to differentiate automobile design supported by properties including corrosion and wear resistance is likely to favor product demand. Presence of various regional service providers along with numerous high-end automobile manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Renault, and Volvo will propel plating on plastics market.

Availability of skilled labor along with favorable government policies regarding FDI is likely to attract automobile manufacturers to set up production bases in Asia Pacific, which may propel regional industry growth. Increase in per-capita disposable income and population growth mainly in India & China is anticipated to drive regional plating on plastics market in projected timeframe.