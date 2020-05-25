North America Creatinine Measurement Market Future Prediction and Progress Strategies by 2020-2027

The factors contributing to the growth of the creatinine measurement market in these countries are increasing number of kidney transplant procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector.

The List of Companies – North America Creatinine Measurement Market Abbott Beijing Jiuqiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Beijing Leadman Biochemical Co., Ltd. Cayman Chemical Danaher Dialab GmbH Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation Randox Laboratories Ltd Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Siemens Healthineers AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In the recent years, the increase in research related to the has become a significant factor for the growth of the North American healthcare sector. The government of the countries in the region has introduced various polices, reimbursement plans and others for the development of the development of the healthcare services. Moreover, the growing prevalence of kidney disorders in the countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the sector. For instance, as per the United States Census Bureau (2017), the number of people aged 65 and above was 47.8 million in 2015, and it is estimated to increase to 98.2 million by 2060. This aging population is more susceptible to chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease (CVD) among them.

As the US has observed a rapid growth in past few years in the creatinine measurement market, it is anticipated to lead the creatinine measurement market across North America during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases in the US is likely to surge the demand for creatinine measurement tests. According to the National Kidney Foundation, in 2016, more than 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment, and over 200,000 patients underwent kidney transplantation.

