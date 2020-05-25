Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ to its portfolio.
DelveInsight’s “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Key Highlights from report are:
- Market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be USD 1380.5 Million in 2017.
- According to DelveInsight’s estimation, the total diagnosed prevalence of IBS in 7MM was found to be 101.5 Million in 2017.
- As per the DelveInsight analysis, Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most common functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder with worldwide prevalence rates ranging generally in the area of 10–15%.
- Among patients, about 40% of them have mild IBS, 35% suffer from moderate IBS, and 25% from severe IBS
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), also known as spastic colon, irritable colon, mucous colitis, and spastic colitis, is a long-term digestive system condition, which causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both.
The symptoms can vary in severity and duration from person to person. However, they last at least three months for at least three days per month. IBS can cause intestinal damage in some cases. The condition is separate from inflammatory bowel disease and isn’t related to other bowel conditions. The cause is of IBS is unknown, but environmental factors such as changes of routine, emotional stress, infection and diet can trigger an attack.
Research has shown that the neurotransmitter serotonin may be important in IBS, altering the function of nerve cells in the bowel and causing changes in pain sensation and bowel function.
“According to Delveinsight’s Analysis, IBS is seen to be more common in females than in males.”
Drugs covered in the report are:-
There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as
- Viberzi
- Truberzi
- Xifaxan
- Lotronex
- Imodium
- Linzess
- Trulance
- Bekinda
- And many others
Key Players covered in the report are:-
- Allergan
- Astellas
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda
- Sucampo
- Sebela Pharmaceuticals
- Salix
- Synergy Pharma
- Ardelyx
- Synthetic Biologics
- AstraZeneca
- Menarini
- Sumitomo Dainippon
- Napo Pharmaceuticals
- Axim Biotechnologies
- GlaxoSmithKline
- And many others
- The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market
- To understand the future market competition in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan
- Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market
- To understand the future market competition in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
- Patient Journey
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment and Management
8.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment
- Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
List to be continued in report
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Size by Therapies in Japan
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
