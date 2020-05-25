Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ to its portfolio.

DelveInsight’s “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Highlights from report are:

Market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be USD 1380.5 Million in 2017.

According to DelveInsight’s estimation, the total diagnosed prevalence of IBS in 7MM was found to be 101.5 Million in 2017.

As per the DelveInsight analysis, Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most common functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder with worldwide prevalence rates ranging generally in the area of 10–15%.

Among patients, about 40% of them have mild IBS, 35% suffer from moderate IBS, and 25% from severe IBS

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), also known as spastic colon, irritable colon, mucous colitis, and spastic colitis, is a long-term digestive system condition, which causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both.

The symptoms can vary in severity and duration from person to person. However, they last at least three months for at least three days per month. IBS can cause intestinal damage in some cases. The condition is separate from inflammatory bowel disease and isn’t related to other bowel conditions. The cause is of IBS is unknown, but environmental factors such as changes of routine, emotional stress, infection and diet can trigger an attack.

Research has shown that the neurotransmitter serotonin may be important in IBS, altering the function of nerve cells in the bowel and causing changes in pain sensation and bowel function.

“According to Delveinsight’s Analysis, IBS is seen to be more common in females than in males.”

Drugs covered in the report are:-

There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as

Viberzi

Truberzi

Xifaxan

Lotronex

Imodium

Linzess

Trulance

Bekinda

And many others

Key Players covered in the report are:-

Allergan

Astellas

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Sucampo

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Salix

Synergy Pharma

Ardelyx

Synthetic Biologics

AstraZeneca

Menarini

Sumitomo Dainippon

Napo Pharmaceuticals

Axim Biotechnologies

GlaxoSmithKline

And many others

