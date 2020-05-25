Irritable Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Treatment Options | DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new Report on “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) – Epidemiology Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Highlights from report are:

Market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be USD 1380.5 Million in 2017.

in 2017. According to DelveInsight’s estimation, the total diagnosed prevalence of IBS in 7MM was found to be 101.5 Million in 2017.

in 2017. As per the DelveInsight analysis, Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most common functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder with worldwide prevalence rates ranging generally in the area of 10–15%.

Among patients, about 40% of them have mild IBS, 35% suffer from moderate IBS, and 25% from severe IBS.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), also known as spastic colon, irritable colon, mucous colitis, and spastic colitis, is a long-term digestive system condition, which causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both.

The symptoms can vary in severity and duration from person to person. However, they last at least three months for at least three days per month. IBS can cause intestinal damage in some cases. The condition is separate from inflammatory bowel disease and isn’t related to other bowel conditions. The cause is of IBS is unknown, but environmental factors such as changes of routine, emotional stress, infection and diet can trigger an attack.

Research has shown that the neurotransmitter serotonin may be important in IBS, altering the function of nerve cells in the bowel and causing changes in pain sensation and bowel function.

“According to Delveinsight’s Analysis, IBS is seen to be more common in females than in males.”

Scope of the Report

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

The report provides the segmentation of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Total Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)?

What are the currently available treatments of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)?

Reasons to buy

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) population by its epidemiology

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment and Management

6.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

