HER2 Antibody Market Size, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor which belongs to the ErbB/HER family. Additionally, the molecule includes ErbB3/HER3, epidermal growth factor receptor, and ErbB4/HER4. These receptors are extensively used for the treatment of cancer.

The HER2 Antibody Market growth is prominently attributed to increasing prevalence of breast cancer and extensively growing research and development activities. Additionally, increasing number of startup companies and technology collaborations are also projected to drive the market growth. However, higher treatment cost is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Novartis AG

2. Genentech Inc.

3. Abnova Corporation

4. Pfizer, Inc.

5. InvivoGen

6. Biocon Limited

7. Bio-Techne

8. Celltrion, Inc.

Market Segmentation :

The HER2 Antibody Market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as Trastuzumab, Lapatinib, Ado-trastuzumab emtansine, Pertuzumab, and Everolimus. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and other distribution channels.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the HER2 Antibody Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HER2 Antibody Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HER2 Antibody Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the HER2 Antibody Market in these regions.

