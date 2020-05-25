Global Polyethylene Homopolymer Waxes Market 2020:Competitive landscape By SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, TRECORA RESOURCES, SQI Group, Synergy Additives, Kerax Limited, Micro Powders Inc

Global polyethylene homopolymer waxes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.47 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. . The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand of polyethylene waxes in paper and textile industries in developed countries such as China and USA.
Global market research analysis report serves a lot for the business and bestows with the solution for the toughest business problems. Moreover, important industry trends, market size, and market share are analysed and discussed in detail in this polyethylene homopolymer waxes market research report. Market analysis included here gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the fastest development amid the estimate forecast frame. According to this polyethylene homopolymer waxes market report, the rise in market value is generally pointed towards the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications.
Few of the major competitors currently working in global polyethylene homopolymer waxes market are SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, TRECORA RESOURCES, SQI Group, Synergy Additives, Kerax Limited, Micro Powders Inc, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Cosmic Petrochem Private Limited, DEUREX AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., WIWAX, Clariant, Innospec among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand of polyethylene waxes in textile industry, paper coating, packaging and adhesives will propel the market growth
- Low molecular weight boosts up its demand in food packaging industries which is driving the growth of the market
- Increase demand of polyethylene waxes in household sector such as cosmetics, home decors and others is fuelling the market growth
- Low production cost will boost up the market for polyethylene waxes
Market Restraints:
- Stringent environmental rules and regulations of using plastic items can hamper the market growth
- Stickiness of the plastic can restrain the growth of the market
- High contamination of PET will hinder the market growth in the forecast period
Segmentation: Global Polyethylene Homopolymer Waxes Market
By Type
- High Density Polyethylene Wax
- Low Density Polyethylene Wax
- Oxidized Polyethylene Wax
- Micronized Polyethylene Wax
- Acid-Modified Polyethylene
- Others
By End- Use Industry
- Plastic Industries
- Paint Industries
- Textile Industries
- Printing Inks
- Pulp & Paper Industries
- Others
By Applications
- Plastic
- Paints
- Packaging
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, The Central Asian state of Azerbaijan announced the launch of their first polypropylene production with the inauguration of SOCAR Polymer’s 184,000tpa plant. The main aim for the launch is to give a powerful boost to the country’s export potential along with expanding the growth of non-oil market of Azrbaijan
- In May 2017, Orpic’s Plant launched a new product in the market for thermoforming applications which is a transparent material used in various sectors such as in food packaging, automotive industries and others. The main aim for the launch is to expand their product portfolio along with providing low economical and versatile polyethylene to the consumers which will increase its market share in future
