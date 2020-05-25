EUROPE BIODEFENSE MARKET TO 2027: MARKET RESEARCH SUBSCRIPTIONS PLATFORM, YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT

Biodefense is referred to the measures taken to restore biosecurity of a group of organisms that are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. It is an effective public health care system with strong disease surveillance and rapid actions designed to counter biological threats, to limit the spread of disease and provide surge medical care.

The growth of the Biodefense market is driven by factors such as the favorable government initiatives increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM in the Europe region. However, fluctuations in funding due to changing EU is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. Emerging infectious diseases are infections that have recently appeared within a population and are rapidly increasing or threaten to grow shortly. The World Health Organization warned in its 2007 report that infectious diseases are emerging at a rate that has not been seen before. Since the 1970s, about 40 infectious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, zika, and most recently, coronavirus. In May through June 2011, a novel strain of Escherichia coli O104:H4 bacteria caused a significant outbreak of foodborne disease focused in northern Germany. In total, there were 3,950 people affected and 53 died, 51 of whom were from Germany. 800 people suffered from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which would lead to kidney failure. The growing prevalence of Ebola and Zika virus infections is also likely to contribute to the development. Due to coronavirus outbreak, As of 15 April, there have been 98,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, and 12,868 people with confirmed infection have died. Further, on March 18, 2020 Emergent BioSolutions signed development and manufacturing agreement with Vaxart for their experimental oral vaccine candidate for Coronavirus Disease.

EUROPE BIODEFENSE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Biodefense Market – By Product

Anthrax

Small pox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

Europe Biodefense Market – By Country

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Companies Mentioned

Bavarian Nordic

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SIGA Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Cleveland Bio Labs

Dynavax Technologies

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.

Soligenix

Altimmune

Pluristem Therapeutics

